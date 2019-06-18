ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: English skipper Eoin Morgan went on to smash the fourth fastest century in World Cup history. Morgan brought up his century off 57 balls. He went on to also register the most number of sixes in a World Cup game. He went past Chris Gayle to register the record. Morgan hit 17 sixes during his blistering knock of 148 off 71 balls to help England post a mammoth 397/6 in their 50 overs. During Morgan’s innings, he was stopped by Gulbadin Naib when he dropped the ball in front of him and took of for a run, only to realise it was not on. Naib ran towards the ball and instead of picking up the ball he tried to stop Morgan from running. Later, he picked up Morgan’s bat and looked like it was in good humour.

– Fastest 100s in WC

50 K O’Brien v Eng Bengaluru 2011

51 G Maxwell v SL SCG 2015

52 AB de Villiers v WI SCG 2015

57 E MORGAN v Afg Manchester 2019 *

66 M Hayden v SA St Kitts 2007

67 J Davison v WI Centurion 2003

Most sixes in an innings (WC)

17 E MORGAN v Afg Manchester 2019 *

16 C Gayle v Zim Canberra 2015

11 M Guptill v WI Wellington 2015

Meanwhile, Afghanistan bowlers were smashed to all corners of Old Trafford as England captain Eoin Morgan’s whirlwind innings of 148 helped his side post a mammoth 397/6 in their World Cup clash on Tuesday. Morgan’s knock came off just 71 deliveries as he hit four fours and a record 17 sixes. The 32-year-old’s century came off just 57 balls, thus making it the fourth fastest World Cup ton of all time and the fastest in this edition of the tournament.

Afghanistan’s star spinner Rashid Khan coped the worst of England’s onlsaught. He ended with figures of 0/110 in 9 overs, making it the most expensive spell in World Cup history and the joint second most expensive figures in ODIs overall.