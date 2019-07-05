West Indies vs Afghanistan: It was a dead-rubber for both the teams but some great and interesting fielding made the match extremely interesting. If Fabian Allen took a brilliant one-handed catch to seal the match, Gulbadin Naib dropped a sitter. One understands the Sun must have been the obstruction, but the entire event looked hilarious. Fortunately for the cricketer, he did not hurt himself. Fans had a field day reacting on the catch as it was a hilarious moment. “Even the sun is against Gulbadin! The sun will not adjust for you Gulbadin You need to adjust for the sun. Gulbadin blaming the sun for missing the catch on the last ball of West Indies batting,” said one of the fans.

Here is how fans reacted to the drop:

#GulbadinNaib definitely winning Oscars this year, aise Kon catch chodta h Bhai #AFGvWI #CWC19 — Vinay Bhapkar (@vinay_bhapkar) July 4, 2019

Afghanistan captain’s Gulbadin Naib missing easy catch! pic.twitter.com/MVrWbpklmn — Shobha Madhav (@ShobM2) July 5, 2019

That was an amateurish attempt at catch by Afghanistan captain Gulbadin Windies score 311/6 in 50 overs#WIvAFG #AFGvWI #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/bxSrWlCr4w — IndianCricketFansForum (@ICFans) July 4, 2019

Somehow Gulbadin Naib has outdone his comedy act vs Pakistan with that drop. #WIvAFG — Saravanan (@SaravanElango) July 4, 2019

Gulbadin Naib is playing like a gully cricket kid, he is the captain so he will open in batting and instead giving chance to good bowlers in crucial time he will bowl himself 😂😂 #Askstar #CWC19 #AFGvWI — Ashish Singh (@singh_ashish92) July 4, 2019

Meanwhile, Shai Hope’s 77 runs before a four-wicket haul by Carlos Brathwaite helped West Indies beat Afghanistan by 23 runs in the ICC Cricket World Cup at Headingley on Thursday. Following their last league match of the World Cup, West Indies finished at the ninth position on the points table with five points from nine matches, while Afghanistan ended in the last place with zero points from nine fixtures.

Chasing a challenging target of 312, Afghanistan suffered an early hiccup as they lost their skipper Gulbadin Naib in the second over of the run-chase. Kemar Roach dismissed Naib cheaply for five. Rahmat Shah and Ikram Alikhil rebuild the innings as they formed a solid 133-run partnership. West Indies looked helpless and frustrated as they could not get a breakthrough. Finally, in the 27th over, the Caribbean side turned the tables of the match as Brathwaite dismissed Rahmat for 62.