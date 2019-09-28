Gurjit Kaur scored in the final minute to hand Indian women’s hockey team a thrilling come-from-behind 2-1 victory over hosts Great Britain

The victory handed India a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

In a highly attritional first quarter, neither team managed to break the deadlock. Despite attacking efforts from both the sides it was the two defenses that stood out, holding fort to ensure the scoreboard was untouched at the end of the first quarter.

In the second quarter, India took control of the game and won a couple of Penalty Corners in the opening minutes forcing smart saves from Maddie Hinch. Soon enough it was Great Britain’s turn but in India’s goalpost Savita pulled off a impressive saves to deny their opponents any opening.

At the half-time, nothing separated the two sides with the scores locked at 0-0.

India took control of the action in the third quarter but despite multiple circle penetrations, Great Britain’s defense kept denying them.

The scenario changed in the fourth and final quarter.

With the contest heading towards a draw, Great Britain broke through first in the final quarter, with Emily Defrond scoring in the 46th minute to give them 1-0 lead.

Despite going down India kept up the pressure and soon reaped the dividends with Sharmila Devi smashing a superb goal to draw level at 1-1.

With 48 seconds of the game to play, India won a Penalty Corner and this time Gurjit Kaur slotted the ball home to give India a much-deserved win.

The second match of the series will be played on Sunday, September 29 at 2000 hrs IST.