Cricketers Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar wished fans on the auspicious occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti on Tuesday. Not just Kohli and Tendulkar other cricketers like Shikhar Dhawan and Harbhajan Singh also made it a point to greet fans on 550th Parkash Purab. The holy festival of Guru Nanak Jayanti is being celebrated across the length and breadth of the country on Tuesday.

The festival marks the birth of Guru Nanak Ji, the founder of Sikhism and first Sikh Guru. Guru Nanak Jayanti was born in 1469. It is his 550th birth anniversary of the first Sikh Guru this year. The festival is also known as Guru Nanak Dev Ji Gurpurab and Guru Nanak’s Prakash Utsav.

Kohli took to his social media handles and posted a video where he is seen wishing fans in Punjabi.

Happy gurpurab to everyone 🙏😇 pic.twitter.com/YE14bJBtGS — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 12, 2019

Here is how Sachin Tendulkar greeted fans.

Wishing everyone a happy Guru Purab on the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak ji.#GuruNanakJayanti pic.twitter.com/JIyp4QjeMr — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 12, 2019

And here is how the other cricketers wished fans on the auspicious occasion.

May happiness and blessings surround you as we remember the birth anniversary of our beloved Shri Guru Nanak ji. 🙏 Happy #GuruNanakJayanti 🙂 pic.twitter.com/iPwOlqXVT6 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) November 12, 2019

ਧੰਨ ਗੁਰੂ ਨਾਨਕ ਦੇਵ ਜੀ ।। ਆਪ ਜੀ ਨੂੰ ਗੁਰੂ ਨਾਨਕ ਦੇਵ ਜੀ ਦੇ ੫੫੦ਵੇਂ ਪ੍ਰਕਾਸ਼ ਪੁਰਬ ਦੀਆਂ ਲੱਖ ਲੱਖ ਵਧਾਈਆਂ ।। May Guru Nanak Dev Ji bless you with peace and bestow you with eternal joy and happiness. Happy Gurpurab 2019 pic.twitter.com/Ej4klngWGH — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) November 11, 2019

Meanwhile, after a well-deserved rest, Kohli would join the Indian team for the home Tests against Bangladesh. The first Test starts on November 14 in Indore.