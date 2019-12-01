Guwahati will host the third edition of the Khelo India Youth Games that get underway from January 10, 2020.

The announcement was made at the launching ceremony on Saturday which was attended by a host of dignitaries including athletes Hima Das, Swapna Burman and Lovlina Borgohain, Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal and Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju.

During the event, the composite logo of the 3rd edition of the Games, the players jersey, the Games Mascots and the theme song at the Karmabir Nabin Chandra Bordoloi Indoor Stadium, Sarusajai were also unveiled.

Khelo India Games was launched in 2018 to imbibe a culture of sports in the country and to fortify it at the grassroots level with the eventual goal of making the country a sporting powerhouse.

Assam is confident that the Khelo India Youth Games will enthuse its kids and youngsters to take up sports in a big way, consolidating their dream of emerging as a hub for sports talent in India.

Over 10,000 participants from across the country are expected to compete in 451 medal events and the coveted purse in 20 sport disciplines, two more than last year, making it one of the largest sporting initiatives for Indian youth ever undertaken.

This year, Cycling and Lawn Bowls have been added to the list of competing sport events.

“I am delighted to welcome the Khelo India Youth Games to Assam. The Games will surely inspire all the children in the state as well as the entire North-East region to take up sports and bring glory for themselves, our state and indeed our country,” Sonowal said.

“We assure each participating athlete a wonderful experience in our state which is known for its rich culture and hospitality. We are equipped with state-of -the-art infrastructure to make it a memorable experience for all the participants,” he added.

Rijiju hopes that the Games can spark a revolution across the North-East region. “The Khelo India Youth Games is one of the most empowering initiatives of the Indian Government that hopes to not only give a platform to youngsters from all over the country to make a future in sport, but also to build India into a sporting nation,” he said.

Hima Das, one of the most celebrated athletes from Assam, said the event will serve as a motivation for athletes like her. “This is the biggest boost for us athletes not just in terms of scholarships but also in terms of moral encouragement and motivation. I thank the Government for its vision and want to urge every youngster interested in sport to make the most of this golden opportunity,” she said.

Boxer Borgohain echoed Hima’s views. “We are all so excited that the Games are taking place in our home state. I believe that this is going to spark a huge interest for sports amongst children and youngsters, who are already showing signs of dominating on the national sporting platform,” she said.

Last year, Maharashtra bagged the winners’ mantle, bagging 85 gold, 62 silver and 81 bronze medals.

Maharashtra, Haryana and Delhi have been amongst the top three in the previous editions, with Haryana emerging as the winners in the inaugural year.