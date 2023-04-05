Home

Guwahati Weather Forecast, RR Vs PBKS, IPL 2023: Will Rain Play Spoilsport During Rajasthan Vs Punjab Tie?

Guwahati is hosting its first-ever Indian Premier League game between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings.

The Barsapara Cricket Stadium is the second home for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2023. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Rain is not likely to play spoilsport during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday.

Guwahati has witnessed rains in the last week (pre-monsoon) showers raising a doubt over smooth running of the RR vs PBKS game. But according to AccuWeather, there is seven per cent chances of rain in the evening around 7 PM IST.

The temperatures is likely to be around 27 degrees with 59 per cent humidity with mostly clear skies. Meanwhile, both Rajasthan and and Punjab had winning starts in IPL 2023.

Royals defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 72 runs with Yashasvi Jaiswal, red-hot England white-ball skipper Jos Buttler and captain Sanju Samson, all smashing half-centuries. Royals dominated with the ball too led by Yuzvendra Chahal (4/17) and New Zealand quick Trent Boult (2/21).

On the other hand, Punjab also eked a narrow seven-run win against KKR via DLS method despite Andre Russell’s heroics towards the end of the game.

