GUY vs BAR Hero CPL T20 2020: Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs For Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Barbados Tridents T20 Match at Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad 3.00 AM IST September 2:

Guyana Amazon Warriors will lock horns with the Barbados Tridents in Match 22 of the Caribbean Premier League at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad on Tuesday. While the Warriors are placed third in the points table, the Tridents find themselves in the fifth slot.

TOSS: The Hero CPL T20 2020 match toss between Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Barbados Tridents will take place at 2:30 AM (IST) – September 2.

Time: 3.00 PM IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad.

My Dream11 Team

Nicholas Pooran (Captain), Rashid Khan (Vice-captain), Johnson Charles, Kyle Mayers, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Green, Naveen ul Haq, Raymon Reifer, Jason Holder, Imran Tahir, Hayden Walsh

Likely XI

GUY: Brandon King, Kevin Sinclair, Shimron Hetmyer, Ross Taylor, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Keemo Paul, Chris Green (c), Romario Shepherd, Naveen-ul-Haq, Imran Tahir, Ashmead Nedd

BAR:– Shai Hope (wk), Johnson Charles, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder (c), Corey Anderson, Ashley Nurse, Rashid Khan, Raymon Reifer, Nyeem Young, Hayden Walsh, Joshua Bishop

SQUADS

Guyana Amazon Warriors: Brandon King, Kevin Sinclair, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ross Taylor, Keemo Paul, Chris Green(c), Romario Shepherd, Naveen-ul-Haq, Imran Tahir, Ashmead Nedd, Odean Smith, Anthony Bramble, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Sherfane Rutherford, Jasdeep Singh, Kissoondath Magram

Barbados Tridents: Johnson Charles, Shai Hope(w), Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder(c), Corey Anderson, Ashley Nurse, Rashid Khan, Raymon Reifer, Nyeem Young, Hayden Walsh, Joshua Bishop, Jonathan Carter, Justin Greaves, Mitchell Santner, Shamarh Brooks, Keon Harding, Shayan Jahangir

