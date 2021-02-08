Dream11 Team Predictions

GUY vs BAR, Fantasy Cricket Tips West Indies ODD 2021 Match 2: Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s Guyana vs Barbados at Antigua at 11.00 PM IST February 8 Monday:

Guyana takes on Barbados on the second day in match no two of the ongoing Super50 tournament in Antigua. Due to the presence of capped players, the match is expected to be a cracker.

TOSS: The toss between Guyana vs Barbados will take place at 10:30 PM IST – February 8.

Time: 11.00 PM IST.

Venue: Antigua.

GUY vs BAR My Dream11 Team

Anthony Bramble, Jonathan Carter, Shamarh Brooks (Captain), Shimron Hetmyer, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Jason Holder (Vice-Captain), Roston Chase, Ashley Nurse, Keon Harding, Romario Shepherd, Keon Joseph

Likely XI

Guyana: Leon Johnson, Shimron Hetmyer, Christopher Barnwell, Anthony Bramble, Asad Fudadin, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Keon Joseph, Ramaal Lewis, Akshaya Persaud, Romario Shepherd, Kevin Sinclair.

Barbados: Jason Holder, Joshua Bishop, Shamarh Brooks, Jonathan Carter, Roston Chase, Justin Greaves, Chemar Holder, Nicholas Kirton, Ashley Nurse, Tevyn Walcott, Akeem Jordan.

Squads:

Barbados: Jason Holder (Captain), Joshua Bishop, Shamarh Brooks, Jonathan Carter, Roston Chase, Dominic Drakes, Jonathan Drakes, Justin Greaves, Keon Harding, Chemar Holder, Akeem Jordan, Nicholas Kirton, Zachary McCaskie, Ashley Nurse, and Tevyn Walcott

Guyana: Leon Johnson: (Captain), Shimron Hetmyer (Vice-Captain), Christopher Barnwell, Anthony Bramble, Asad Fudadin, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Tevin Imlach, Keon Joseph, Ramaal Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Akshaya Persaud, Kemol Savory, Romario Shepherd, Kevin Sinclair, Nial Smith

