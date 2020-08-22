Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Jamaica Tallawahs Dream11 Team Prediction Hero CPL T20 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's GUY vs JAM at Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad: In the second match of the day on super Saturday, Guyana Amazon Warriors will take on Jamaica Tallawahs in Hero CPL T20 tournament at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad. The Hero CPL T20 GUY vs JAM match will begin at 11.45 PM IST. After a poor CPL 2019 campaign, Tallawahs made some radical changes in the roster and have registered one win in two matches so far. Glenn Phillips and Mujeeb ur Rehman have been the stand-out performers for the Jamaican franchise. Despite boasting of perhaps the best T20 player in the world, aka Andre Russell, the Tallawahs are in for a stern test against a well-oiled unit in the form of the Guyana Amazon Warriors.

On the other hand, despite losing their first game to the Trinbago Knight Riders, Guyana Amazon Warriors got the better of the patriots courtesy a Shimron Hetmyer special. They will be looking to sustain their newly found momentum against a solid Jamaica Tallawahs side that hasn't hit their strides yet. The live online streaming and TV broadcast of Hero CPL T20 will be available on Sony Sports Network.

TOSS: The Hero CPL T20 2020 match toss between Guyana Amazon Warriors and Jamaica Tallawahs will take place at 11.15 PM (IST).

Time: 11.45 PM IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Chadwick Walton

Batsmen: Rovman Powell, A. Ali, Ross Taylor, Brandon King

All-rounders: Andre Russell (C), Keemo Paul

Bowlers: Sandeep Lamichhane, Mujeeb-ur-Rehman, Imran Tahir (VC), Naveen-ul-Haq

GUY vs JAM Probable Playing XIs

Guyana Amazon Warriors: Brandon King, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Ross Taylor, Nicholas Pooran, Sherfane Rutherford, Chris Green (C), Keemo Paul, Imran Tahir, Romario Shepherd and Naveen-ul-Haq.

Jamaica Tallawahs: Chadwick Walton, Glenn Phillips, Andre Russell, Jermaine Blackwood, Rovman Powell (C), Carlos Brathwaite, Asif Ali, Ramaal Lewis, Fidel Edwards, Mujeeb-ur-Rehman and Sandeep Lamichhane.

GUY vs JAM Squads

Guyana Amazon Warriors: Imran Tahir, Nicholas Pooran, Brandon King, Ross Taylor, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Green, Kissoondath Magram, Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Naveen Ul Haq, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Kevin Sinclair, Ashmeade Nedd, Odean Smith, Anthony Bramble, Jasdeep Singh.

Jamaica Tallawahs: Andre Russell, Sandeep Lamichhane, Carlos Brathwaite, Rovman Powell, Glenn Phillips, Chadwick Walton, Oshane Thomas, Asif Ali, Fidel Edwards, Preston McSween, Jermaine Blackwood, Nicholas Kirton, Ramaal Lewis, Nkrumah Bonner, Veerasammy Permaul, Ryan Persaud.

