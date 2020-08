Dream11 Team Prediction

GUY vs SKN CPL T20 2020: Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Match at Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad 3:00 AM IST August 20:

The Caribbean Premier League is underway in Trinidad. Two matches were played on the opening day with Trinbago Knight Riders taking on Guyana Amazon Warriors while Barbados Tridents squaring off against Nevis Patriot in the second T20 match. Also Read - CPL 2020: Rashid Khan Hits First Ball For Six During Barbados Tridents-St Kitts and Nevis Patriots | WATCH

The CPL is being played exclusively in Trinidad, across two venues due to the coronavirus pandemic with no fans allowed inside the venues. Also Read - Welcome Dream11 on Board as Title Sponsor For IPL 2020: Brijesh Patel

TOSS: The CPL T20 2020 match toss between GUY and SKN will take place at 2:30 AM (IST).

Time: 3:00 AM IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad

GUY vs SKN My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Nicholas Pooran, Joshua Da Silva

Batsmen – Shimron Hetmyer (C), Ben Dunk (VC), Chris Lynn

All-Rounders – Sohail Tanvir, Keemo Paul, Chandrapaul Hemraj

Bowlers – Sheldon Cottrell, Rayad Emrit, Imran Tahir

SQUADS

GUY: Brandon King, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Ross Taylor, Sherfane Rutherford, Keemo Paul, Chris Green (C), Romario Shepherd, Naveen-ul-Haq, Imran Tahir, Odean Smith, Anthony Bramble, Kevin Sinclair, Jessy Singh, Ashmead Nedd, Kissoodath Magram.

SKN: Chris Lynn, Evin Lewis, Denesh Ramdin (wk), Joshua Da Silva, Ben Dunk, Jahman Hamiton, Rayad Emrit (C), Sohail Tanvir, Ish Sodhi, Sheldon Cottrell, Alzarri Joseph, Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Dominic Drakes, Colin Archibald, Nicholas Kelly, Imran Khan.

