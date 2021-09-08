GUY vs SLK Dream11 Team Predictions Caribbean Premier League

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Lucia Kings Dream11 Team Prediction Caribbean Premier League – Online Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's GUY vs SLK at Allan Border Field: In another exciting match of Caribbean Premier League 2021, Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Lucia Kings at the Warner Park in Melbourne on Sunday. The Caribbean Premier League GUY vs SLK match will start at 04:30 AM IST – September 9. Nicholas Pooran's Guyana will lock horns against Faf du Plessis' St Lucia. In the exciting clash, both teams will look to prove their supremacy over each other. Here is the Caribbean Premier League Dream11 Team Prediction – ODD Dream11 Guru Tips and GUY vs SLK Dream11 Team Prediction, GUY vs SLK Fantasy Cricket Prediction ODD game, GUY vs SLK Probable XIs Caribbean Premier League, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Lucia Kings, Fantasy Playing Tips – Caribbean Premier League.

Venue: Warner Park

GUY vs SLK My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Andre Fletcher

Batsmen – Faf du Plessis, Shimron Hetmyer (VC), Chandrapaul Hemraj

All-rounders – Mohammad Hafeez, Odean Smith, Roston Chase (C)

Bowlers – Alzarri Joseph, Kesrick Williams, Jeavor Royal, Romario Shepherd

GUY vs SLK Probable Playing XIs

Guyana Amazon Warriors: Chandrapaul Hemraj, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Shimron Hetmyer, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran©(wk), Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Gudakesh Motie, Imran Tahir, Kevin Sinclair

St Lucia Kings: Andre Fletcher(wk), Faf du Plessis©, Roston Chase, Tim David, Keron Cottoy, Samit Patel, Keemo Paul, Wahab Riaz, Alzarri Joseph, Jeavor Royal, Kesrick Williams

GUY vs SLK Squads

Guyana Amazon Warriors: Chandrapaul Hemraj, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Shimron Hetmyer, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran©(wk), Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Gudakesh Motie, Imran Tahir, Kevin Sinclair, Anthony Bramble, Nial Smith, Ashmead Nedd

St Lucia Kings: Andre Fletcher(wk), Faf du Plessis©, Roston Chase, Tim David, Keron Cottoy, Samit Patel, Keemo Paul, Wahab Riaz, Alzarri Joseph, Jeavor Royal, Kesrick Williams, Mark Deyal, Obed McCoy, Usman Qadir

