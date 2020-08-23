Dream11 Team Prediction

Guyana Amazon Warriors lock horns against St. Lucia Zouks in match 10 of the ongoing CPL. It promises to be a cracking game as both the sides as both sides possess big-hitters in their lineup. For both sides, this will be their fourth game. While the Warriors are at the top of the points table with two wins in three games, the Zouks have also won two out of three, but the Warriors edge them on net run-rate. Also Read - TKR vs BAR Dream11 Team Prediction Hero CPL T20 2020: Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable XIs For Trinbago Knight Riders vs Barbados Tridents Match at Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad 7:30 PM IST August 23

TOSS: The Hero CPL T20 2020 match toss between Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Lucia Zouks will take place at 11.15 PM (IST).

Time: 11.45 PM IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad.

GUY vs SLZ Dream11 Tips And Tricks

Nicholas Pooran (captain), Shimron Hetmyer(vice-captain), Najibullah Zadran, John Campbell, Rahkeem Cornwall, Thisara Perera, Shadab Khan, Chris Green, Imran Tahir, Fawad Ahmed, Hardus Viljoen

Probable XI

Guyana Amazon Warriors: Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Sherfane Rutherford, Brandon King, Shoaib Malik, Chris Green, Shadab Khan, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Ben Laughlin, Imran Tahir.

St Lucia Zouks: Andre Fletcher, John Campbell, Rahkeem Cornwall, Andre McCarthy, Najibullah Zadran, Daren Sammy, Thisara Perera, Hardus Viljoen, Fawad Ahmed, Krishmar Santokie, Kesrick Williams.

SQUADS

Guyana Amazon Warriors

Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Sherfane Rutherford, Brandon King, Shoaib Malik, Chris Green, Shadab Khan, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Ben Laughlin, Imran Tahir, Anthony Bramble, Veerasammy Permaul, Saurabh Netravalkar, Odean Smith, Keagan Simmons, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Clinton Pestano, Qais Ahmad.

St Lucia Zouks

Andre Fletcher, John Campbell, Rahkeem Cornwall, Andre McCarthy, Najibullah Zadran, Daren Sammy, Thisara Perera, Hardus Viljoen, Fawad Ahmed, Krishmar Santokie, Kesrick Williams, Colin de Grandhomme, Kavem Hodge, Obed McCoy, Roland Cato, Jeavor Royal, Christopher Barnwell, Keddy Lesporis.

