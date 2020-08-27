Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders Dream11 Team Prediction Hero CPL T20 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Tips For Today's GUY vs TKR at Queen's Park Oval, Trinidad: As things slowly get back to normal amid the pandemic, T20 franchise cricket is finally back to give some respite to the cricket fans. In another mouthwatering clash of the Caribbean Premier League, Guyana Amazon Warriors will take on Trinbago Knight Riders at the Queen's Park Oval, Trinidad. The Hero CPL T20 match GUY vs TKR match will begin at 3 AM IST. Both the teams will be meeting each other for the second time in the tournament having battled in the opening match of the CPL 2020. In the first match, Knight Riders beat Warriors by four wickets in the rain-affected match. Currently, TKR is unbeaten in the tournament and maintain the top spot on the points table. Boasting of T20 superstars such as Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine and Dwayne Bravo, TKR is the hot favourites heading into this competition. Runners-up in the previous edition, Guyana would look to go a step further this time around and will bank on the likes of Shimron Hetmyer and Nicholas Pooran in the middle-order.The live online streaming and TV broadcast of Hero CPL T20 will be available on Sony Sports Network.

Venue: Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran

Batsmen: Shimron Hetmyer, Ross Taylor, Colin Munro, Darren Bravo

All-Rounders: Dwayne Bravo (C), Sunil Narine (VC), Keemo Paul

Bowlers: Imran Tahir, Ali Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq

GUY vs TKR Probable Playing XIs

Guyana Amazon Warriors: Brandon King, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Ross Taylor, Nicholas Pooran, Sherfane Rutherford, Chris Green (C), Keemo Paul, Imran Tahir, Ashmead Nedd and Naveen-ul-Haq.

Trinbago Knight Riders: Lendl Simmons, Colin Munro, Tim Seifert, Kieron Pollard (C), Darren Bravo, Dwayne Bravo, Sunil Narine, Fawad Ahmed, Jayden Seales, Ali Khan and Khary Pierre.

GUY vs TKR Squads

Guyana Amazon Warriors: Imran Tahir, Nicholas Pooran, Brandon King, Ross Taylor, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Green, Kissoondath Magram, Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Naveen Ul Haq, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Kevin Sinclair, Ashmeade Nedd, Odean Smith, Anthony Bramble, Jasdeep Singh.

Trinbago Knight Riders: Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Fawad Ahmed, Darren Bravo, Lendl Simmons, Khary Pierre, Tim Seifert, Sikandar Raza, Anderson Phillip, Pravin Tambe, Jayden Seales, Amir Jangoo, Tion Webster, Akeal Hosein, Muhammad Ali Khan.

