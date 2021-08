GUY vs TKR Dream11 Tips And Predictions CPL T20 2021 Match 1

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders Dream11 Team Prediction Caribbean Premier League 2021 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's GAW vs TKR at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts: In Match 1 of the Caribbean Premier League 2021 tournament, Guyana Amazon will take on Trinbago Knight Riders at the Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts on Thursday. The Caribbean Premier League 2021 GAW vs TKR match will start at 7:30 PM IST – August 26, Thursday. Trinbago Knight Riders are the defending champions and the most successful team in the CPL. The CPL this year will be played in St Kitts & Nevis from August 26 to September 15. TKR are four-time champions while Barbados Royals and Jamaica Tallawahs have won the tournament twice each.

TOSS: The Caribbean Premier League toss between Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

Start Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts

GAW vs TKR My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Nicholas Pooran

Batsmen – Shimron Hetmyer (VC), Lendl Simmons, Colin Munro

All-rounders – Mohammad Hafeez, Kieron Pollard (C), Shoaib Malik

Bowlers – Naveen-ul-Haq, Jayden Seales, Sunil Narine, Akeal Hosein

GAW vs TKR Probable Playing XIs

Guyana Amazon Warriors: Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Shoaib Malik, Romario Shepherd, Kevin Sinclair, Mohammad Hafeez, Naveen-ul-Haq, Brandon King, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Imran Tahir, Ashmead Nedd

Trinbago Knight Riders: Tim Seifert (wk), Colin Munro, Darren Bravo, Lendl Simmons, Tion Webster, Kieron Pollard (c), Sunil Narine, Akeal Hosein, Ali Khan, Ravi Rampaul, Jayden Seales

GAW vs TKR Squads

Guyana Amazon Warriors Squad: Brandon King, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (w/c), Shoaib Malik, Kevin Sinclair, Romario Shepherd, Naveen-ul-Haq, Odean Smith, Waqar Salamkheil, Imran Tahir, Mohammad Hafeez, Gudakesh Motie, Anthony Bramble, Ashmead Nedd, Nial Smith

Trinbago Knight Riders Squad: Lendl Simmons, Tion Webster, Tim Seifert(w), Darren Bravo, Kieron Pollard(c), Akeal Hosein, Isuru Udana, Khary Pierre, Ali Khan, Jayden Seales, Denesh Ramdin, Sunil Narine, Yasir Shah, Colin Munro, Anderson Phillip, Leonardo Julien

