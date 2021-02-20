GUY vs TRI Dream11 Team Predictions

Guyana vs Trinidad & Tobago Dream11 Team Prediction West Indies ODD – Online Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s GUY vs TRI at Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua: Trinidad & Tobago will aim to continue their winning run when they face Guyana in the thirteenth match of the ongoing one-day competition. Guyana have won all four of their matches so far and are sitting pretty at the top of the points table. What makes this contest intriguing is the fact that T&T have also won all of their three matches and are unbeaten as well. Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction West Indies ODD 2021, Guyana vs Trinidad & Tobago Dream11 Tips and Prediction. Guyana vs Trinidad & Tobago, West Indies ODD 2021, GUY vs TRI Dream11 Tips and Prediction, Today match Prediction, Today match Tips, Guyana vs Trinidad & Tobago Today’s Cricket match Playing xi, Today match Playing xi, GUY playing xi, TRI playing xi, dream11 guru tips, Dream11 Predictions for today’s match. Also Read - KAR vs QUE Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Cricket Hints Pakistan Super League T20 Match 1: Captain, Probable XIs For Today's Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators, National Stadium, Karachi at 7:30 PM IST February 20 Saturday

TOSS: The West Indies ODD toss between Guyana and Trinidad & Tobago will take place at 10:30 PM IST – February 20. Also Read - DHA-W vs DUM-W Dream11 Team Prediction And Hints Jharkhand Women's T20 2021 Match 14: Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today's Dhanbad Daffodils vs Dumka Daisies at 2:00 PM IST February 20

Time: 11:00 PM IST. Also Read - MIN vs BAG Dream11 Team Prediction And Hints ECS T10 - Barcelona 2021 For Match 50

Venue: Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua.

GUY vs TRI My Dream11 Team

Jason Mohammad (captain), Romario Shepherd (vice-captain), Anthony Bramble, Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Kieron Pollard, Chris Barnwell, Gudakesh Motie, Niall Smith, Ravi Rampaul

GUY vs TRI Probable Playing XIs

Guyana: Assad Fudadin, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Leon Johnson, Chris Barnwell, Akshaya Persaud, Anthony Bramble, Romario Shephard, Kevin Sinclair, Nial Smith, Gudakesh Motie

Trinidad & Tobago: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Jason Mohammed, Darren Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, Keiron Pollard, Denesh Ramdin, Sunil Narine, Ravi Rampaul, Anderson Phillip, Akeal Hosein

GUY vs TRI Full Squads

Guyana: Anthony Bramble, Tevin Imlach, Kemal Savory, Keon Joseph, Leon Johnson, Asad Fudadin, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Akshaya Persaud, Chris Barnwell, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Ramaal Lewis, Kevin Sinclair, Nial Smith

Trinidad & Tobago: Evin Lewis, Kjorn Ottley, Jason Mohammad, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard, Denesh Ramdin, Sunil Narine, Imran Khan, Khary Pierre, Ravi Rampaul, Jayden Seales, Darren Bravo, Lendl Simmons, Akeal Hosein, Anderson Phillip

Check Dream11 Prediction/ GUY Dream11 Team/ TRI Dream11 Team/ Guyana Dream11 Team Prediction/ Trinidad & Tobago Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – West Indies ODD/ Online Cricket Tips and more