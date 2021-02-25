GUY vs WIS Dream11 Team Predictions West Indies ODD

Guyana Jaguars vs Windward Volcanoes Dream11 Team Prediction West Indies ODD – Online Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's GUY vs WIS at Coolidge Cricket Ground: In another exciting match of West Indies ODD 2021, Guyana Jaguars will take on Guyana Jaguars vs Windward Volcanoes at the Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua on Friday. The West Indies ODD GUY vs WIS match will start at 11:00 PM IST – February 25. With the likes of Chandrapaul Hemraj, Tevin Imlach and Shimron Hetmyer in their ranks Guyana Jaguars boast a strong batting unit that can thrash the best of the batters. The Barbados side comprises some big stars like Andre Fletcher, Alick Athanaze, Sunil Ambris and with a more international experience, they will have an edge over their opponents.

TOSS: The West Indies ODD toss between Windward Volcanoes and Guyana Jaguars will take place at 10:30 PM IST – February 25.

Time: 11.00 PM IST.

Venue: Coolidge Cricket Ground.

GUY vs WIS My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Emmanuel Stewart

Batters – Andre Fletcher (VC), Shimron Hetmyer (c), Chandrapaul Hemraj

All-Rounders – Sunil Ambris, Gudakesh Motie, Chris Barnwell, Keron Cottoy

Bowlers – Larry Edwards, Kenneth Dember, Kevin Sinclair

GUY vs WIS Probable Playing XIs

Guyana Jaguars: Chandrapaul Hemraj, Tevin Imlach, Shimron Hetmyer (c), Kemal Savory (wk), Leon Johnson, Gudakesh Motie, Chris Barnwell, Akshaya Persaud, Kevin Sinclair, Romario Shepherd, Keon Joseph.

Windward Volcanoes: Andre Fletcher, Alick Athanaze, Sunil Ambris (c), Kevin Stoute, Roland Cato, Emmanuel Stewart (wk), Keron Cottoy, Ryan John, Kenneth Dember, Larry Edwards, Obed McCoy

GUY vs WIS Squads

Windward Volcanoes: Andre Fletcher, Alick Athanaze, Sunil Ambris (c), Kevin Stoute, Roland Cato, Emmanuel Stewart (wk), Keron Cottoy, Ryan John, Kenneth Dember, Larry Edwards, Obed McCoy, Ray Jordan, Kimani Melius, Desron Maloney.

Guyana Jaguars: Chandrapaul Hemraj, Tevin Imlach, Shimron Hetmyer (c), Kemal Savory (wk), Leon Johnson, Gudakesh Motie, Chris Barnwell, Akshaya Persaud, Kevin Sinclair, Romario Shepherd, Keon Joseph, Asad Fudadin, Anthony Bramble (wk), Ramaal Lewis, Nial Smith.

