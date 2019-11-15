Dream11 Team Prediction

GUY vs WNI Team Dream11 Team Prediction Super50 Cup 2019: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Guyana vs Windward Islands Match 19, Group B Match at Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad 11:00 PM IST: The first meeting between these two sides this tournament. Guyana have won two of their three matches so far while suffering defeat in one while Windward Islands have won one and lost two of their three matches. With eight points, the Leon Johnson-led Guyana currently occupy the third spot in group B standings, a rung ahead of Windward Islands who have four points.

TOSS – The toss between Guyana and Windward Islands will take place at 10:30 PM IST on November 15.

Time: 11:00 PM IST.

Venue: Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad

GUY vs WNI My Dream11 Team

Kavem Hodge (captain), Chandrapaul Hemraj (vice-captain), Emmanuel Stewart, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Devon Smith, Desron Maloney, Keron Cottoy, Alick Athanaze, Raymon Reifer, Ramaal Lewis, Veerasammy Permaul

GUY vs WNI SQUADS

Guyana: Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Kemol Savory (wk), Leon Johnson (captain), Christopher Barnwell, Raymon Reifer, Jonathan Foo, Ramaal Lewis, Veerasammy Permaul, Ronsford Beaton, Nial Smith, Gudakesh Motie, Clinton Pestano, Anthony Bramble

Windward Islands: Devon Smith, Desron Maloney, Emmanuel Stewart (wk), Kirk Edwards (captain), Kavem Hodge, Alick Athanaze, Keron Cottoy, Bhaskar Yadram, Shane Shillingford, Larry Edwards, Shermon Lewis, Ryan John, Ray Jordan, Dillon Douglas

