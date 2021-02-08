Guyana vs Barbados Live Streaming West Indies ODD

Guyana will lock horns with Barbados on Monday in Antigua in the Super50 clash. Both sides will look to get their campaign off to a good start. It is expected to be an interesting match as both sides have marquee players.

Guyana vs Barbados Details

When is Guyana vs Barbados West Indies ODD match be played?

The second match of the West Indies ODD tournament will be played between Guyana vs Barbados will take place on February 8, Monday.

What time will Guyana vs Barbados West Indies ODD match be played?

The tournament opener will start at 11:00 PM IST.

Where will Guyana vs Barbados West Indies ODD match be played?

Guyana vs Barbados West Indies ODD match will be played in Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua.

Where can you watch the match between Guyana vs Barbados in India on TV?

The West Indies ODD match will not be aired on TV in India.

Where can you live stream the match between Guyana vs Barbados?

The match can be live-streamed on Fancode App.

Probable XI for the match

Guyana: Leon Johnson, Shimron Hetmyer, Christopher Barnwell, Anthony Bramble, Asad Fudadin, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Keon Joseph, Ramaal Lewis, Akshaya Persaud, Romario Shepherd, Kevin Sinclair.

Barbados: Jason Holder, Joshua Bishop, Shamarh Brooks, Jonathan Carter, Roston Chase, Justin Greaves, Chemar Holder, Nicholas Kirton, Ashley Nurse, Tevyn Walcott, Akeem Jordan.

Squads:

Barbados: Jason Holder (Captain), Joshua Bishop, Shamarh Brooks, Jonathan Carter, Roston Chase, Dominic Drakes, Jonathan Drakes, Justin Greaves, Keon Harding, Chemar Holder, Akeem Jordan, Nicholas Kirton, Zachary McCaskie, Ashley Nurse, and Tevyn Walcott

Guyana: Leon Johnson: (Captain), Shimron Hetmyer (Vice-Captain), Christopher Barnwell, Anthony Bramble, Asad Fudadin, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Tevin Imlach, Keon Joseph, Ramaal Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Akshaya Persaud, Kemol Savory, Romario Shepherd, Kevin Sinclair, Nial Smith