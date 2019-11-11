Dream11 Prediction

Guyana vs United States of America Dream11 Team Prediction Super50 Cup 2019: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips WNI vs WIE Match 11, Group B Match at Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad 11:00 PM IST:

Guyana started off with a close win over the West Indies Emerging Team as they reached the target of 186 on the last ball of the match for the loss of 8 wickets. They suffered a 6-wicket defeat in the next game against the Trinidad and Tobago at the Port of Spain. Guyana will now face the United States of America at the same venue on Monday. The USA team lost their first game against the West Indies Emerging Team in a rain-affected match which was cut down to 20 overs per team.

TOSS – The toss between Guyana vs United States of America will take place at 10:30 PM IST on November 11.

Time: 11:00 PM IST.

Venue: Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad

GUY vs USA My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Mrunal Patel

Batsmen – Aaron Jones, Jonathan Foo, Tagenarine Chanderpaul

All-Rounders – Chandrapaul Hemraj (captain), Karima Gore, Steven Taylor (vice-captain)

Bowlers – Ramaal Lewis, Veerasammy Permaul, Nisarg Patel, Timil Patel

Probable Playing XIs

Guyana: Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Kemol Savory (wicketkeeper), Leon Johnson (captain), Christopher Barnwell, Raymon Reifer, Jonathan Foo, Ramaal Lewis, Veerasammy Permaul, Ronsford Beaton, Nial Smith

United States of America: Xavier Marshall, Mrunal Patel, Aaron Jones, Steven Taylor, Sagar Patel, Akshay Homraj, Timil Patel, Karima Gore, Saurabh Netravalkar (captain), Nosthush Kenjige, Elmore Hutchinson, Nisarg Patel

SQUADS:

Guyana: Leon Johnson (c), Christopher Barnwell, Ronsford Beaton Anthony Bramble, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Jonathan Foo, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Ramaal Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Veerasammy Permaul, Clinton Pestano, Raymon Reifer, Kemol Savory, Nial Smith

United States of America: Saurabh Netravalkar (c), Steven Taylor (vc), Karima Gore, Ian Holland, Akshay Homraj, Elmore Hutchinson, Aaron Jones, Nosthush Kenjige, Xavier Marshall, Monank Patel, Nisarg Patel, Sagar Patel, Timil Patel, Jasdeep Singh, Cameron Stevenson, Rusty Theron

