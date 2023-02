Home

GW vs KR Dream11 Team Prediction, Ganga T10 Cricket Cup Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Ganga Warriors vs Kayamganj Royals, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Bramha Dwivedi Stadium, U.P., India 1.45 PM IST February 26, Sunday

Here is the Ganga T10 Cricket Cup Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and GW vs KR Dream11 Team Prediction, GW vs KR Fantasy Cricket Prediction, GW vs KR Playing 11s Ganga T10 Cricket Cup, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Ganga Warriors vs Kayamganj Royals, Fantasy Playing Tips – Ganga T10 Cricket Cup.

GW vs KR Dream11 Prediction

GW vs KR Dream11 Team Prediction, Ganga T10 Cricket Cup Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Ganga Warriors vs Kayamganj Royals, Playing 11s For Today's Match Bramha Dwivedi Stadium, U.P., India 1.45 PM IST February 26, Sunday.

TOSS – The Ganga T10 Cricket Cup match toss between Ganga Warriors and Kayamganj Royals will take place at 1.15 PM IST

Time – 1.45 PM IST, February 26, Sunday.

Venue: Bramha Dutt Dwivedi Stadium, Uttar Pradesh, India.

GW vs KR Dream11 Team

Keeper — Kunal

Batsmen — Yogesh Nagar (c), Himanshu Agarwal, Deepanshu Attri, Aman Saxena

All-rounders — Raj Chauhan (vc), Shobhit Chaudhary, Jeetu Kashyap

Bowlers — Krishnakant Upadhyay, Raghu Sharma, Arjun-I.

GW vs KR Probable Playing XIs

Ganga Warriors: Yogesh Nagar, Krishnakant Upadhyay, Ayush Tyagi©, Kunal(wk), Jeetu Kashyap, Aman Chaudhary, Upadhy Deendyal, Arjun, Saddam, Mohit Sharma, Raj Singh

Kayamganj Royals: Himanshu Agarwal©, Shobhit Chaudhary, Deepanshu Attri, Prashant Choudhary, Raj Chauhan, Vivek, Rishabh Prajapati, Shivam Dixit, Kailesh Solanki, Mintu Qureshi, Ankit Solanki(wk).

Disclaimer: India.com does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.

Disclaimer: India.com does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.