Dream11 Team Prediction

When: June 26, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Jeonju World Cup Stadium

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Lee Jin-hyeong

Defenders: Kim Jung-hwan, Han Yong-su, Ha Chang-Rae, Joon-Hyeok Choi

Midfielders: Choi Yeong-Jun, Choi Ho-ju, Willyan da Silva Barbosa (vc)

Forwards: Felipe de Sousa Silva, Stanislav Iljutcenko (c), Heo Yong-Jun

Squads

Gwangju FC: Yeo Reum, Um Won-sang, Marco Ureña, Kim Tae-yoon, Lim Min-hyuk, Yoon Pyung-Guk, Lee Euddeum, Hyun-Seok Doo, Kim Jung-hwan, Jeong Jun-yeon, Willyan da Silva Barbosa, Kim Chang-soo, Hong Joon-ho, Yeo Bong-hu, Lee Jin-hyeong, Rustamjon Ashurmatov, Lee Han-do, Jo Ju-young, Park Sun-ju, Park Jung-soo, Hee-Hoon Han, Kim Hyo-gi, Choi Ho-ju, Lee Min-ki, Park Jun-Hui, Han Yong-su, Joon-Hyeok Choi, Ju-Gong Kim, Tae-Gon Kim, Hyeon-Wu Jeong, Felipe de Sousa Silva, Yool Heo, Hee-Gyun Lee, Jin-hyeon Kim, Do-Won Baek

Pohang Steelers: No Ji-Hun, Cho Sung-Hoon, Lee Jun, Hwang In-Jae, Kang Hyeon-Mu, Kwon Wan-Kyu, Uh Min-Gul, Kim Ju-Hwan, Park Jae-Woo, Kim Yong-Hwan, Shim Sang-Min, Kim Min-Kyu, Lee Do-Hyeon, Min Kyung-Hyun, Kim Kwang-Seok, Jeon Min-Kwang, Ha Chang-Rae, Go Young-Jun, Shim Dong-Un, Aleksandar Palocevic, Kim Sang-Won, Choi Jae-Young, Lee Seung-Mo, Yang Tae-Ryoul, Choi Yeong-Jun, Park Jae-Hun, Brandon O’Neill, Stanislav Iljutcenko, Manuel Palacios, Kim Dong-Bum, Heo Yong-Jun, Lee Kwang-Hyeok, Song Min-Kyu, Lee Ji-Yong, Mun Kyung-Min

