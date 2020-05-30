Dream11 Team Prediction

GWN vs ULS Korean Football League 2020: Captain, And Fantasy Football Tips For Today's Gwangju FC vs Ulsan Match at Gwangju World Cup Stadium 3:30 PM IST May 30 Saturday:

The 2020 K League 1 is South Korea's top-flight domestic football competition. The season was to start from February 29 and run till October 4 but the coronavirus pandemic resulted in suspension. The new date for its start was later fixed to be May 8. 12 teams will be contesting for the title including Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, Ulsan Hyundai, FC Seoul, Pohang Steelers, Daegu FC, Gangwon FC, Sangju Sangmu, Suwon Samsung Bluewings, Seongnam FC, Incheon United, Busan IPark and Gwangju FC.

What: Gwangju FC vs Ulsan

When: May 30, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Gwangju World Cup Stadium

My Dream11 Team

GK: Y Pyeong-Guk

DEF: R Ashurmatov, J Seung-Hyun-II, D Bulthuis

MID: R Yeo, L Sang-Heon, Y Bit-Gram (VC), L Chung-Yong

ST: F Silva, F Pinto-Junior (C), K In-Seong

Starting XI

GWN (Expected Playing 11)- Y Pyeong-Guk (GK); K Chang-Su, L Eu-Ddeum, L Han-Do, R Ashurmatov; D Hyeon-Seok, R Yeo, C Jun-Hyeok, L Heui-Kyun, P Jeong-Su; F Silva

ULS (Expected Playing 11)- J Hyun-Woo (GK); K Tae-Hwan, D Bulthuis, J Dong-Ho, K Kee-Hee; Y Bit-Gram, L Chung-Yong, W Du-Jae, L Sang-Heong; F Pinto-Junior, K In-Seong.

