Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Dream11 Team Prediction Gurlushikchi vs Gara Altyn Tajikistan Basketball League 2020 – Basketball Tips For Today's Match 16 GYK vs GAN at Galkan, Gurlushykchi: In one of the most exciting Turkmenistan Basketball League match, Gurlushykchi will play host to Gara Altyn Basketball Club on Saturday (May 16). The Basketball League match will kick-start at 3.30 PM (IST). Having lost the last two games, Gurlushykchi will be looking to avoid a hat-trick of defeats when they take on Gara Altyn. Gurlushykchi suffered two defeats against CSKA and Talyp; two of the best teams in the league at the moment. But the hosts have two games in hand and can catch 3rd-placed Talyp if they have the maximum return from those matchups.

Balkan Gara Altyn, on the other hand, are currently lying at the seventh spot and hold a negative return on the season with four wins and nine defeats from 13 matches. They had a five-game losing run recently, which they only snapped in the last round with a 65-57 home win over Burgut Basketball Club.

My Dream11 Team

PG: A Pashkov

SG: Muhammad Arazmammedov

SF: Ahmed Shamuradov

PF: G Morozov, N Prikazov, Begench Akmammedov

C: S Khydyrov (SP), A Charyev

GYK vs GAN Starting 5s

Gurlushykchi: Begench Akmammedov, Mekan Nuryev/Ahmed Shamuradov, Muhammet Begenjov, Alexander Pashkov, Sapasi Zairov.

Gara Altyn: Gennady Morozov, Batyr Bayramaliev, Shalar Khydyrov, Azat Tachmammedov, Muhammad Arazmammedov.

GYK vs GAN Likely Squads

Gurlushykchi: Aleksandr Pashkov, Begench Akmammedov, Ahmed Shamuradov, Sapaly Zayrov, Muhammet Begenjov, Berdy Atahanov, Mekna Nuryev, Mikhail Kazhushny, Roman Seleznev, Vladimir Plimenov, Vadim Vorobiev.

Gara Altyn: Nurgeldy Garlyev, Shohrat Amanov, Azat Tachmammedov, Gennady Morozov, Nikita Prikazov, Batyr Bayramaliev, Ismail Magtymov, Perhat Amanov, Shalar Khydyrov, Arslan Charyev, Maksat Khodzhamberdyev, Islam Taganov, Azim Mollaev, Muhammad Arazmammedov, Didar Toryaev.

