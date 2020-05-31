Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Dream11 Team Prediction Gurlushykchi vs Gyrat Turkmenistan Basketball League 2020 – Basketball Tips For Today’s Match 16 GYK vs GYT at Galkan, Gurlushykchi: Despite losing their last encounter in the ongoing Turkmenistan Basketball League, Gurlushykchi will look to return to winning ways when they play hosts to Gyrat Basketball Club in the regular season on Sunday morning. The exciting encounter of the Turkmenistan Basketball League will kick-start at 12.30 PM (IST).

Gurlushykchi have not been at their best in recent games and that reflects both on their current position on the table and the form they arrive on in this game. But due to the strong start to the campaign, Gurlushykchi remains the fourth-best team on the league with a 10-5 return on the season, one game behind 3rd-placed Talyp Basketball Club. Despite losing three out of four matches, Gurlushykchi remain in a good position to qualify for the playoffs.

Gyrat, on the other hand, look like fighting a losing battle as they are closer to the foot of the table than the intended targets. They are going through a horrible run after losing six consecutive games in the tournament, and now face a team that is much much better them both on paper and on the table as well.

My Dream11 Team

PG: Alexander Pashkov, Osman Durdyev

SG: Kerim Satylov (SP), A Geldyev

SF: A Shamuradov, P Parammonov

PF: B Akmammedov

C: A Amanberdiev

GYK vs GYT Starting 5s

Gurlushykchi: Mekan Nuryev, Alexander Pashkov, Ahmed Shamuradov, Sapasi Zairov, Muhammet Begenjov.

Gyrat: Ode Khudaiberdyev, Arslan Geldyev, Alexander Nesterenko, Kerim Satylov, Peter Paramonov.

GYK vs GYT Likely Squads

Gurlushykchi: Vladimir Pimenov, Vadim Vorobiev, Alexander Pashkov, Mekan Nuryev, Sapasi Zairov, Mikhail Kazhushny, Ahmed Shamuradov, Roman Seleznev, Begench Akmammedov, Berdy Atakhanov, Muhammet Begenjov.

Gyrat: Murad Satylov, Osman Durdyev, Begench Nursahedov, Murat Geldyev, Kerim Satylov, Arslan Geldyev, Ata Salykhov, Rahim Annamuhamedov, Peter Paramonov, Bayram Kurbanov, Alexander Nesterenko, Ode Khudaiberdyev, Arno Betinis, Azimberdy Amanberdiev, Azat Lukmanov, Nick Vaen.

