The Gymnastics Federation of India (GFI) Wednesday announced the Indian team for the Senior Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championships to be held in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia from June 19 to 22. Four men and four women senior gymnasts were selected for the prestigious tournament after Sports Authority of India (SAI) agreed to GFI’s proposal of holding open trials at IG Stadium here on June 7. The four men’s team comprises Rakesh Kumar Patra (rings and parallel bars), Yogeshwar Singh (floor and vault), Debang Dey (pommel horse) and Arik Dey (horizontal bar).

Pranati Nayak (vault and beam), Shraddha Talekar (uneven bars), Pranati Das (beam) and Papiya Das (floor) are in the women’s team. This Championships will be International debut for Debang Dey in men’s and Papiya Das in women’s section. “The competition focus would be to qualify for Apparatus Finals and achieve the best possible team ranking for India at Asian Level,” said GFI vice-president Riyaz Bhati.

“This competition will also be extremely important exposure to the Gymnasts prior to the 2019 World Championships which will be the qualifying for the 2020 Olympics.” The team is part of the ongoing National Coaching Camp and will depart for Mongolia on June 17th.