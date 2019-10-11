American Simone Biles has taken another step at becoming the greatest after clinching her 22nd medal at the world championships in Stuttgart, Germany. Biles also became the first woman to win five all-round titles at the worlds, her 16th gold medal at the event.

Needing 12.301 points in the floor exercise, Biles recorded 14.400 points taking her overall tally to 58.999 that was a whopping 2.100 more than the next best by China’s Tang Xijing who took the silver. Angelina Melnikova of Russia won the bronze medal with 56.399 points.

The 22-year-old had won all-round titles in 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2018.

“It means the world to me,” Biles said afterwards. “For my fifth, that’s kind of unheard of so it was really exciting. But we finished strong and we gave it our all it’s super exciting that we had the opportunity to do this. Sometimes, I wonder how I do it. I wish I could have like an out-of-body experience to witness it because sometimes I think I’m going crazy.”

Biles needs one more medal to tie with the all-time record of Belarusian Vitaly Scherbo who won 23 medals during his career. She is expected to surpass the record by the weekend.