Dream11 Team Prediction

GZ vs JNG Chinese Super League: Captain And Vice-captain, Fantasy Football Tips Guangzhou R&F vs Jiangsu Suning at 5:30 PM IST: Also Read - GED vs SHD Dream11 Team Prediction Chinese Super League: Captain And Vice-captain, Fantasy Football Tips Guangzhou Evergrande FC vs Shadong Luneng at 3:30 PM IST

The Chinese Football Association Super League, commonly known as Chinese Super League or CSL, currently known as the China, Ping An Chinese Football Association Super League for sponsorship reasons, is the highest tier of professional football in China, operating under the auspices of the Chinese Football Association. Also Read - HBI vs CHQ Dream11 Team Prediction Chinese Super League: Captain And Vice-captain, Fantasy Football Tips Hebei CFFC vs Chongqing Lifan at 5:30 PM IST

GZ vs JNG Dream11 Prediction

Goalkeeper- J Han

Defenders- H Zhengyu, C Zhang, X Yang, Miranda

Midfielders- C Feiya, X Ji, W Xi

Forwards- E Zahavi, A Taixeira (vc), Eder Martins (c) Also Read - HN vs GZ Dream11 Team Prediction Chinese Super League: Captain And Vice-captain, Fantasy Football Tips Henan Jianye vs Guangzhou R&F at 5:30 PM IST

SQUADS

Guangzhou R&F (GZ): Yuelei Cheng, Jiaqi Han, Long Wenhao, Chen Siwei, Fu Yuncheng, Zhang Jinliang, Dusko Tosic, Huang Zhengyu, Li Tixiang, Yi Teng, Jiang Jihong, Li Songyi, Tang Miao, Wang Huapeng, Chen Zhechao, Wu Chengru, Wen Yongjun, Zhang Gong, Dembele, Chun-Lok Tan, Chang Feiya, Dia Saba, Chugui Ye, Peng Wang, Li Ming, Chen Zhizhao, Renatinho, Lu Lin, Jin Bo, Eran Zahavi, Zeng Chao

Jiangsu Suning (JNG): Zhang Jingyi, Li Haitao, Yuxi Qi, Huang Zihao, Zhang Yan, Gu Chao, Zou Li, Liang Jinhu, Cheng Zhang, Xiaotian Yang, Abduhamit Abdugheni, Yang Boyu, Yun Zhou, Yinong Tian, Li Ang, Miranda, Hu Shuming, Ye Chongqiu, Zhu Jiahao, Zheng Xuejian, Xie Xiaofan, Li Jiawei, Xie Zhiwei, Xiaobin Zhang, Ma Fuyu, Xiang Ji, Zhang Lingfeng, Gao Tianyi, Wu Xi, Mubarak Wakaso, Gao Dalun, Boyuan Feng, Chen Yunhan, Huang Zichang, Luo Jing, Pengfei Xie, Ivan Santini, Alex Teixeira, Eder-Martins

Check Dream11 Prediction/ GZ Dream11 Team/ JNG Dream11 Team/ Guangzhou R&F Dream11 Team/ Jiangsu Suning Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Football Tips and more.