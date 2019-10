Guangzhou R&F vs Shandong Luneng Taishan Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Check Dream11 Team Guangzhou R&F vs Shandong Luneng Taishan Chinese Super League 2019, CSL 2019 football – Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Match GZ vs SHD: On Saturday, October 19, Guangzhou R&F will face Shandong Luneng Taishan in a Chinese Super League match at the Yuexiushan Stadium. The season got underway in March this year and will conclude on November 30. A total of 16 teams are part of the league with Shanghai SIPG being the defending champions. Two clubs Wuhan Zall and Shenzen FC were promoted this season while Changchun Yatai and Guizhou Hengfeng were relegated to China League One.

Here is today’s Dream11 pick for GZ vs SHD

My Dream11 Team

Han Feng, Zheng Zhiming, Chen Weiming, Zou Zheng, Liu Chaoya, K ZHao, Jin Bo, Wang Jianan, Luo Andong, Cao Sheng, Eran Zahavi

The match starts at 3:00 PM IST

GZ vs SHD SQUADS:

Guangzhou R&F: Yuelei Cheng, Jiaqi Han, Han Feng, Dusko Tosic, Ding Haifeng, Yi Teng, Jiang Jihong, Tang Miao, Jin Pengxiang, Zheng Zhiming, Huang Zhengyu, Chen Weiming, Long Li, Zou Zheng, Zhang Gong, Fan Yunlong, Eran Zahavi, Chugui Ye, Chun Lok Tan, Lu Lin, Junliang Ma, Wang Jianan, Jin Bo, Li Tixiang, Li Yuyang, Kuda Zhao, Mousa Dembélé, Gui Hong, Dia Saba, Xiao Zhi, Chen Zhizhao

Shandong Luneng Taishan: Liu Zhenli, Wang Dalei, Han Rongze, Guanxi Li, Liu Junshuai, Zheng, Qi Tianyu, Jianfei Zhao, Xin Tian, Dai Lin, Cui Peng, Pedro Delgado, Zhang Chi, Li Hailong, Zhou Haibin, Song Wenjie, Hao Junmin, Marouane Fellaini, Chen Kerui, Jin Jingdao, Huang Cong, Liu Chaoyang, Song Long, Lie Wu, Graziano Pellé, Wu Xinghan, Liu Binbin, Roger Guedes, Cao Sheng, Liuyu Duan, Luo Andong

