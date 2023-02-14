Home

GZZ vs GOZ Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode ECS T10 Malta 2023 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Gozo Zalmi vs Gozo, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Marsa Sports Club 3.30 PM IST February 14, Tuesday

GZZ vs GOZ Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

TOSS – The ECS T10 Malta 2023 match toss between Gozo Zalmi and Gozo will take place at 3 PM IST

Time – February 14, Tuesday.

Venue: Marsa Sports Club.

GZZ vs GOZ Dream11 Team

Keeper – Senthil Raj

Batsmen – Waseem Abbas, Josemon Paulson, Indika Perera (c)

All-rounders – Mehboob Ali (vc), Adnan Anwar, Fazil Rahman

Bowlers – Bilal-Khan, Abhilash Kannatheyil, Ajeesh Antony, Stivey Roy.

GZZ vs GOZ Probable Playing XIs

Gozo Zalmi: Mehboob Ali, Ijaz Ahmed(wk), Michael Das, Adnan Anwar©, Bilal Khan, Fazil Rahman, Muhibullah, Shakir Afridi, Majid Javed, Sawab Afridi, Talib Shamraiz

Gozo: Josemon Paulson, Darshit Patankar, Gautam Datta, Indika Perera, Senthil Raj©(wk), Waseem Abbas, Demis Tonna, Abhilash Kannatheyil, Ajeesh Antony, Stivey Roy, Mohammed Rafeeque.

