Home

Sports

GZZ vs MAR Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode ECS Malta T10 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Gozo Zalmi & Marsa, Playing 11s For Today’s Match at Marca Sports Club, Marca 05:30 PM IST February 8, Wednesday

GZZ vs MAR Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode ECS Malta T10 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Gozo Zalmi & Marsa, Playing 11s For Today’s Match at Marca Sports Club, Marca 05:30 PM IST February 8, Wednesday

ere is the FanCode ECS Malta T10 Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and GZZ vs MAR Dream11 Team Prediction, GZZ vs MAR Fantasy Cricket Prediction, GZZ vs MAR Playing 11s FanCode ECS Malta T10 Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction FanCode ECS Malta T10 Gozo Zalmi & Marsa, Fantasy Playing Tips – FanCode ECS Malta T10.

GZZ vs MAR Dream11 Team Prediction,ECS Malta T10 Fantasy Hint: Zalmi vs Marca, Playing 11 For Today’s Match at Marca, 5:30 PM & 8:00 PM IST Feb 8, Wed

GZZ vs MAR Dream11 Team Prediction, 39 & 40 T10 Fantasy Hints: Here is the FanCode ECS Malta T10 Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and GZZ vs MAR Dream11 Team Prediction, GZZ vs MAR Fantasy Cricket Prediction, GZZ vs MAR Playing 11s FanCode ECS Malta T10 Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction FanCode ECS Malta T10 Gozo Zalmi & Marsa, Fantasy Playing Tips – FanCode ECS Malta T10. GZZ vs MAR Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode ECS Malta T10 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – FanCode ECS Malta T10 Gozo Zalmi & Marsa, Playing 11s For Today’s Match at Marca Sports Club, Marca at 05:30 & 8:00 PM IST February 8, Wednesday.

TOSS – The FanCode ECS Malta T10 match toss between Gozo Zalmi & Marsa will take place at 5:00 & 7:30 PM IST.

You may like to read

Time – February 8, Wednesday, 5:30 & 8:00 PM IST.

Venue- Marca Sports Club, Marca

GZZ vs MAR Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: A Anwar

Batters: M Ali, N Khanna, H Mughal

All-rounders: F Rahman, S Afridi, F Mahrose, F Mughal

Bowlers: B Khan, D Marks, M Javed

GZZ vs MAR Probable Playing XIs

Gozo Zalmi: Adnan Anwar (c & wk), Mehboob Ali, Ijaz Ahmed, Michael Das, Bilal Khan, Fazil Rahman, Glen Tavilla, Shakir Afridi, Majid Javed, Sawab Afridi, and David Marks.

Marca: John Grima (wk), Nowell Khosla, Fanyan Mughal, Bikram Arora, Niraj Khanna, Varun Prasath, Haroon Mughal, Faisal Mahrose, Arslan Arshad, Farhan Masih, and Waqas-Khan.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.