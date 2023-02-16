Home

GZZ vs MSW Dream11 Team Prediction, Fancode ECS Malta T10 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Gozo Zalmi vs Msida Warriors CC, Playing 11s For Today’s Match at Marsa Sports Club, Malta 3.30 PM IST, February 16, Thursday

GZZ vs MSW Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

GZZ vs MSW Dream11 Team Prediction, Fancode ECS Malta T10 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Gozo Zalmi vs Msida Warriors CC, Playing 11s For Today's Match at Marsa Sports Club, Malta 3.30 PM IST, February 16, Thursday.

TOSS – The Fancode ECS Malta T10 match toss between Gozo Zalmi and Msida Warriors CC will take place at 3 PM IST.

Time – February 16, Thursday, 3.30 PM IST.

Venue- Marsa Sports Club, Malta

GZZ vs MSW Dream11 Team

Keeper – Rockey Dianish

Batsmen – Vipin Mohan (vc), Joy Mathai, Divyesh Kumar

All-rounders – Mehboob Ali (c), Ajin Soman, Sajith Sukumaran

Bowlers – Bilal-Khan, Shijil Joy, Tom Thomas, David Marks.

GZZ vs MSW Probable Playing XIs

Gozo Zalmi: Ijaz Ahmed(wk), Mehboob Ali, Michael Das, Bilal Khan©, Talib Shamraiz, Waqar Mehmood, David Marks, Sawab Afridi, Muhibullah, Farrukh Mughal, Majid Javed

Msida Warriors CC: Divyesh Kumar, Rocky Dianish(wk), Tony Louis, Vipin Mohan, Jibin Sebastian, Sajith Sukumaran, Joy Mathai, Ajin Soman, Tom Thomas, Shijil Joy©, Jamsheed Kunnanchirakkal

