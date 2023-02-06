GZZ vs SWU Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

Home

GZZ vs SWU Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode ECS T10 Malta 2022 Fantasy Hints: Here is the FanCode ECS T10 Malta Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and GZZ vs SWU Dream11 Team Prediction, GZZ vs SWU Fantasy Cricket Prediction, GZZ vs SWU Playing 11s FanCode ECS T10 Malta Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Swieqi United vs Gozo Zalmi, Fantasy Playing Tips – FanCode ECS T10 Malta 2023 Series. GZZ vs SWU Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode ECS T10 Malta 2022 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Swieqi United vs Gozo Zalmi, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Marsa Sports Club 5.30 PM IST February 6, Monday.

TOSS – The ECS T10 Malta 2023 match toss between Swieqi United and Gozo Zalmi will take place at 5 PM IST

Time – February 06, Malta

Venue: Marsa Sports Club.

GZZ vs SWU Dream11 Team

Wicket-keeper: A Anwar(c)

Batters: M Ali, Q Muhammad, I Ameer

All-rounders: F Rahman, S Afridi, V Yadav, W Afridi(vc)

Bowlers: B Qadir, B Khan, D Marks.

GZZ vs SWU Probable Playing XIs

Swieqi United: Adnan Anwar (c), Mehboob Ali, Ijaz Ahmed (wk), Michael Das, Bilal Khan, Fazil Rahman, Glen Tavilla, Shakir Afridi, Majid Javed, Sawab Afridi, David Marks

Gozo Zalmi: Qasim Muhammad, Imran Ameer, Anil Qadir (c), Muhammad Usman, Arslan Ahmed, Vibhor Shahi, Waqar Afridi, Bilal Qadir, Hari Krishnan (wk), Amrit Singh-I, Asid Mehmood.

