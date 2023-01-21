Home

Sports

Hackers Breach Through Royal Challengers Bangalore Official Twitter Account; Name Changed To ‘Bored Ape Yacht Club’

Royal Challengers Bangalore play in the Indian Premier League and has star players like Virat Kohli, Mohammed Siraj and Faf du Plessis in their side.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Twitter Account. (Image: Screengrab)

New Delhi: The official twitter account of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has been hacked on Saturday.

While the username is still @RCBtweets, the hackers have changed the name to ‘Bored Ape Yacht Club’. They even included their own links in the Twitter bio.

The Twitter bio reads, “To become a member, buy a Bored Ape or Mutant Ape on OpenSea. Created by @yugalabs.”

The Sewer Pass claim is now open! 1000 randomly selected wallets will be able to mint a Sewer Pass and play Dookey Dash for FREE from the time of this post! Sewer Passes are the only way to access Dookey Dash. Join now:https://t.co/0b08uwywPY pic.twitter.com/jljIK0L4Nc — Bored Ape Yacht Club (@RCBTweets) January 21, 2023

The RCB Twitter account that was created in 2009, has 6.4 Million followers. This isn’t the first time RCB’s twitter account got hacked. In September 2021, the account got hacked but the franchise put up an effort to restore the account soon.