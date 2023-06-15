'Had Issues With..'- Ambati Rayudu Reveals Why He Was Out Of T20 World Cup 2019 Squad

Home

‘Had Issues With The Selection Committee’- Ambati Rayudu Reveals Why He Was Out Of T20 World Cup 2019 Team

New Delhi: Former India batter Ambati Rayudu who played his last Indian Premier League match in the 2023 season. He played an important role for MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings in the grand finale of the cash-rich league 2023 against Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans as he hammered 19 off 8 balls when the team was struggling at Narendra Modi Stadium, Gujarat.

In IPL 2023 Rayudu played 16 matches where he scored 158 runs with the highest score of 27*. The former Indian cricketer had tweeted about his retirement last season in the IPL. However, the ex-Mumbai Indians (MI) star deleted the viral tweet following an intervention from CSK’s management. The star batter had also announced his retirement in 2019 after he was overlooked by Indian selectors for the 2019 World Cup.

Speaking to TV9 Telugu, the ex-India cricketer revealed that he had issues with members of the selection committee at the time. “I had some issues with the member of the selection committee when I was playing with them in the early stages of my career, which might be one of the reasons why I was out of the team in World Cup 2019,” Rayudu said.

Rayudu also opened about his comeback in Chennai Super Kings saying that he felt like he is back at home.

“When I went to CSK, I felt like I’m back at home. The most enjoyable phase of my career was with CSK,” he added.

