Dream11 Team Players Prediction

HAE vs NCD Korean Baseball League 2020: Captain, And Fantasy Baseball Tips For Today’s Hanwha Eagles vs NC Dinos Match in South Korea 10 AM IST May 24 Sunday: Also Read - Mohit Baghel's Death: TV Actor Rohan Mehra's Note For Dear Friend Will Tear You up

The Korean Baseball League 2020 was originally scheduled to get underway from April. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, it was postponed and all 10 of their exhibition games were canceled. The season finally got underway from May 5. 10 teams are part of this season including NC Dinos, Lotte Giants, Kiwoom Heroes, LG Twins, SK Wyverns, Doosan Bears, Hanwha Eagles, KIA Tigers, KT Wiz, and Samsung Lions. Also Read - Haryana Youth Poses As CISF Constable, Dupes IAF Officer of Rs 75,000 on E-commerce Website

HAE vs NCD My Dream11 Team

L Myung gi Sr, J Jin-Hyuk, K Jin Sung, J Jin Ho, J Hoying, L Sung-Yeol, Park Min-Woo (captain), W Jong-Hyun, Y Eui-Ji (vice-captain) Also Read - Uttar Pradesh News: Mobile Phones Banned in COVID Hospitals

HAE vs NCD Squads

Hanwha Eagles: Jung Jin-ho, Choi Jin-haeng, Jang Jin-hyuk, Jang Woon-ho, Jared Hoying, Yoo Jang-hyeok, Lee Dong-hoon, Lee Yong-kyu, Kim Min-ha, Kim Moon-ho, Song Kwang-min, Oh Sun-jin, Lee Sung-yeol, Noh Si-hwan, Kim Hoe-sung, Kim Tae-kyun, Jung Eun-won, Ha Ju-suk, Jang Min-Jae, Jang Shi-hwan, Im Joon-seop, Chad Bell, Ahn Young-Myung, Yoon Ho-sol, Shin Jung-rak, Warwick Saupold, Park Yoon-Chul, Park Sang-won, Park Joo-hong, Lee Hyun-ho, Lee Tae-yang, Kim Ee-whan, Kim Jin-young, Kim Bum-soo, Kim Min-woo, Jung Woo

NC Dinos: Aaron Altherr, Choi Seung-min, Kang Jin-sung, Kim Sung-Wook, Kim Joon-wan, Kwon Hee-dong, Lee Myung-gi Sr, Na Sung-bum, Choi Jeong-won, Ji Suk-hoon, Kim Tae-jin, Kim Chan-Hyung, Lee Sang-ho, Lee Won-Jae, Mo Chang-min, No Jin-hyuk, Park Suk-min, Park Min-woo, Bae Jae-hwan, Choi Sung-young, Im Jung-ho, Im Chang-min, Jang Hyun-Shik, Kang Yoon-gu, Kim Jin-sung, Kim Geon-tae, Koo Chang-mo, Park Jin-woo, Drew Rucinski, Won Jong-hyun, Mike Wright, Lee Jae-Hak, Hong Sung-moo, Kim Tae-goon, Kim Hyung-Joon, Yang Eui-Ji

Check Dream11 Prediction/ HAE Dream11 Team/ NCD Dream11 Team/ Hanwha Eagles Dream11 Team/ NC Dinos Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction/ Online Basketball Tips and more.