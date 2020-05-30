Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Dream11 Team Prediction Hanwha Eagles vs SK Wyverns Korean Baseball League 2020 – Fantasy Tips For Today's Match HAE vs SKW at Munhak Baseball Stadium: In an exciting clash of Korean Baseball League, Hanwha Eagles will be up against SK Wyverns within 24 hours of their last meeting at the Munhak Baseball Stadium, Korea on Saturday (May 30). The Baseball match will start at 1.30 PM (IST). It is a home game for SK Wyverns. In their last encounter, the Wyverns were able to escape with a narrow win courtesy a valiant effort from Noh Si-Hwan and Choi Jae Hoon. The duo managed to score four runs between them which help them escape with a narrow win by 8-6. The Wyverns have now managed two wins on the trot and would be eyeing for a hat-trick of wins for the first time in this season.

On the other hand, Hanwha Eagles campaign are going a horror run in this edition. From the last five matches, they are unable to register a single win which has put their campaign in deep sorrow. Currently occupying the ninth spot on the points table, Eagles have won seven and lost 15 from 22 matches so far.

My Dream11 Team

OF: H Dong min (vc), N Soo-Kwang

IF: C Jeong (C), K Chang Pyung, L Sung Yeol, N SI Hwan, J Eun Won

P: P Sang Won

C: C Jae Hoon

HAE vs SKW Probable Playing 9

Hanwha Eagles: Jung Eun-Won, Jung Jin-Ho, Jared Hoying, Lee Sung-yeo, Song Kwang-min, Lee Hae-chang, Choi Jae-hoon, Noh Si-hwan, Lee Yong-Kyu.

SK Wyverns: Noh Soo-kwang, Choi Ji-hoon, Choi Jeong, Jamie Romak, Jeong Jin-gi, Jung Eui-yoon, Choi Jun-woo, Kim Sung-hyun, Jung Hyeon.

HAE vs SKW Likely Squads

Hanwha Eagles: Jung Jin-ho, Choi Jin-haeng, Jang Jin-hyuk, Jang Woon-ho, Jared Hoying, Yoo Jang-hyeok, Lee Dong-hoon, Lee Yong-kyu, Kim Min-ha, Kim Moon-ho, Song Kwang-min, Oh Sun-jin, Lee Sung-yeol, Noh Si-hwan, Kim Hoe-sung, Kim Tae-kyun, Jung Eun-won, Ha Ju-suk, Jang Min-Jae, Jang Shi-hwan, Im Joon-seop, Chad Bell, Ahn Young-Myung, Yoon Ho-sol, Shin Jung-rak, Warwick Saupold, Park Yoon-Chul, Park Sang-won, Park Joo-hong, Lee Hyun-ho, Lee Tae-yang, Kim Ee-whan, Kim Jin-young, Kim Bum-soo, Kim Min-woo, Jung Woo.

SK Wyverns: Chae Hyun-woo, Choi Ji-hoon, Han Dong-min, Jeong Eui-yoon, Jeong Jin-gi, Kim Kang-min, Kim Jae-hyun, Ko Jong-wook, Noh Soo-kwang, Oh Jun-hyeok, Chae Tae-in, Choi Jeong, Choi Hang, Jung Hyun, Kim Sung-hyun, Kim Chang-pyung, Jamie Romak, Yoon Suk-min, Nam Tae-hyuk, Choi Joon-woo, Jung Young-il, Kim Se-hyun, Kim Jung-bin, Kim Taek-hyung, Kim Tae-hoon, Kim Joo-han, Nick Kingham, Moon Seung-won, Park Hee-soo, Park Min-ho, Park Jong-hoon, Ricardo Pinto, Seo Jin-yong, Shin Jae-woong, Kim Ju-on, Jo Young-woo, Lee Geon-wook, Baek Seung-geon, Ha Jae-hoon, Lee Won-jun, Lee Hong-gu, Lee Jae-won Sr, Lee Hyun-seok.

