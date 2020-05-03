Powerlifter Hafthor Bjornsson has set a new world deadlifting record by lifting 501 kg. Also Read - Ramayan's Sita Aka Dipika Chikhlia on Show's Rerun Creating World Record: I am Overjoyed it Has Overtaken Game of Thrones

Bjornsson, who achieved global fame by playing Ser Gregor “The Mountain” Clegane in the hit TV series Game of Thrones, broke the record at his gym in Iceland. Also Read - Game of Thrones Actor Indira Varma Aka Ellaria Sand Confirms She Has Coronavirus- Check Her Post

Briton strongman Eddie Hall held the previous record when he became the first male to lift 500kg in 2016. Also Read - Game of Thrones Actor Kristofer Hivju Aka Tormund Giantsbane Has Coronavirus, Read His Long Post

“I have no words,” Bjornsson wrote on Instagram. “What an amazing day, one I will remember for the rest of my life. I said I was coming for it and once I set my mind on something I’m a dog with a bone. Want to give a huge shoutout to my family, friends, coaches, fans, sponsors and haters, all of whom helped this lift be possible.”

“I’m extremely proud, you know. I’m extremely happy,” Bjornsson said on his YouTube channel after breaking the record. “It’s great – there’s nothing better than proving people wrong. So many people didn’t believe in me, so many people that said, ‘501kg is never going to go up’… But I also had a lot of support. I feel healthy, I feel god. I’m just absolutely speechless, even though I’m talking a lot now. But I’m excited, super excited – this is huge for me”