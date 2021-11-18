HAL vs BCP Dream11 Team Predictions ECS T10 Cyprus

Haidree Lions vs Black Caps Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Cyprus- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s HAL vs BCP at Ypsonas Cricket Ground: In match no. 37 and 38 of ECS T10 Cyprus tournament, Black Caps will take on Haidree Lions at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground on Thursday. The ECS T10 Cyprus HAL vs BCP match will start at 2 PM IST – November 18. Haidree Lions have been dominant so far in the ECS T10 Cyprus tournament – winning five matches out of the eight they had played so far. They are third in the standings but will be up against a formidable opponent in the Black Caps, who are top of the standings after winning nine of their 10 ECS T10 Cyprus matches. Here is the ECS T10 Cyprus Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and HAL vs BCP Dream11 Team Prediction, HAL vs BCP Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, HAL vs BCP Probable XIs ECS T10 Cyprus, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Haidree Lions vs Black Caps, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Cyprus.Also Read - BEN vs KAR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints Syed Mushtaq Ali T20: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News- Bengal vs Karnataka; Injury Updates For Today's Quarterfinal 2 at Arun Jaitley Stadium at 12 PM IST November 18 Thursday

TOSS: The ECS T10 Cyprus toss between Black Caps and Haidree Lions will take place at 1:30 PM IST and 3:30 PM IST – November 18. Also Read - LIZ vs CYM Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints ECS T10 Cyprus Match 36: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing 11s - Limassol Zalmi vs Cyprus Moufflons, Team News For Today's T10 at Ypsonas Ground at 12 PM IST November 18 Thursday

Time: 2 PM and 4 PM IST. Also Read - IND vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips India vs New Zealand T20I: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing 11s- India vs New Zealand, Team News For Today's 1st T20I at Sawai Mansingh Stadium at 7 PM IST November 17 Wednesday

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground.

HAL vs BCP My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Yasir Khan

Batters – Waqas Akthar (C), Jeevan Lasmal, Kulwinder Singh

All-rounders – Gurpratap Singh (VC), Rajwinder Singh Brar, Syed Tanveer, Yasir Mehmood-I

Bowlers – Raza Ihsan, Gurwinder Singh-I, Rajinder Singh Nadania

HAL vs BCP Probable Playing XIs

Haidree Lions: Jeevan Lasmal, Yasir Mehmood, Yasir Khan (wk), Rauf Zaman (Captain), Qasim Ali, Raza Ihsan, Zeshan Khan, Taimoor Zeb, Syed Tanveer, Muhammad Usman, Muneeb Chaudhry.

Black Caps: Gurpratap Singh, Kulwinder Singh, Waqas Akhtar, Rajwinder Brar (Captain), Pawandeep (wk), Baljeet Singh, Rajinder Nadania, Manish, Tejwinder Singh, Gurwinder Singh, Resham Singh.

HAL vs BCP Squads

Haidree Lions: Vikas Jha, Rauf Zaman (C) Shabbir Khan, Harsh Raj, Prakash Babu, Kumar Rajnish, Arnav Kishore, Vipul Krishna, Bipin Saurabh (wk), Imtiaz Alam, Babul Kumar, Kundan Sharma, Awais Liaqat, Amir Bukhari.

Black Caps: Ashish Bam (WK), Rajwinder Brar, Gurwinder Singh-I, Ram Sahaya Haritwal, Resham Singh, Qasim Anwar, Umar Farooq-I, Waqas Akhtar, Atta Ullah, Parminder Singh, Pawandeep, Hardeep Saini, Rakesh Jeevan Kumar, Muteeb Noman, Gagandeep Singh-II, Madhukar Madasu (wk), Deepinderjeet Pal Singh, Manish, Rajinder Singh Nadania, Nitesh Sharma, Jugraj Singh, Arjun Shahi.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ BCP Dream11 Team/ HAL Dream11 Team/ Black Caps Dream11 Team Prediction/ Haidree Lions Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – ECS T10 Cyprus/ Fantasy Cricket Tips and more.