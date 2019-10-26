With former India skipper MS Dhoni missing action since 2019 ICC World Cup semi-final exit, coach Ravi Shastri has broken the silence and commented on the issue. In an interview to TOI, Shastri said that half the people talking of Dhoni cannot even tie their shoelaces. Reminding fans of his illustrious career, Shastri also asked ‘why are people in a hurry to see him off’. He felt everybody, including Dhoni, knows he will be off soon, but why talk of it all the time.

“Half the guys commenting on MS Dhoni can’t even tie their shoelaces. Look at what he’s achieved for the country. Why are people in a hurry to see him off? Maybe, they don’t find enough talking points. He and everybody who knows him know he’ll be going away soon. So, let it happen when it has to,” said Shastri.

Shastri also reminded fans that Dhoni, who has played 15 years at the top level, knows best when he has to hang his boots. The India coach also recalled what Dhoni had said when he retired from Test cricket.

“After 15 years of playing for India, wouldn’t he know what’s the right thing to do? When he retired from Test cricket, what did he say? That Wriddhiman Saha was good enough to be handed over the wicket-keeping gloves. He was correct. He’s been a shadow when it comes to the team, always sharing his mind, lending his views,” said Shastri.

Speaking of motivation, Shastri reminded fans of how Dhoni visited the dressing-room during the third Test against South Africa in Ranchi and spoke to debutant Shahbaz Nadeem. Shastri concluded by saying Dhoni has earned the right to decide when to retire.

“The other day, he came over to the dressing room in Ranchi to meet Shahbaz Nadeem and had a chat — how motivating is that for a guy making his debut at home. Let me say this: MS Dhoni has earned the right to retire when he wants to. And let this debate end once and for all,” he concluded.