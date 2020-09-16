HAM vs ESS Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Hampshire vs Essex, South Group T20 Match – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's HAM vs ESS at The Rose Bowl, Southampton: The bottom two teams from the South Group will be up against each other today. Both Hampshire and Essex have played seven matches each so far.

Essex have managed four points after one win, four defeats, one tie and a washout to be placed fifth. Their opponents Hampshire have won one, lost five and one ended in a no result to collect three points and languishing at the sixth spot.

The eighteen participating teams of the T20 Blast have been divided into three groups – North Group, Central Group and South Group. Lancashire, Leicestershire, Yorkshire, Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire and Durham have been placed together in the North Group.

In the South Group are Essex, Middlesex, Kent, Hampshire, Sussex and Surrey while Central comprises Gloucestershire, Northamptonshire, Worcestershire, Warwickshire and Somerset.

The tournament runs from August 27 to October 3 and comprises 97 T20s. The league stage ends on September 20 while the four quarterfinals will be played on October 1.

The two semifinals and the final will be played on October 3 – all at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

Toss: The toss between Hampshire and Essex will take place at 6:00 PM (IST).

Time: 6:30 PM IST

Venue: The Rose Bowl, Southampton



HAM vs ESS My Dream11 Team

Ryan ten Doeschate (captain), Mason Crane (vice-captain), Joe Weatherley, Tom Alsop, James Vince, Sam Northeast, Tom Westley, Shaheen Afridi, Matthew Quinn, Cameron Delport, Dan Lawrence

HAM vs ESS Squads

Essex: Simon Harmer (captain), Michael-Kyle Pepper (wk), Jack Plom, Aron Nijjar, Samuel Cook, Ben Allison, Varun Chopra, Shane Snater, Tom Westley, Cameron Delport, Daniel Lawrence, Ryan ten Doeschate, Paul Walter, Matthew Quinn

Hampshire: Tom Alsop, James Vince (captain), Mason Crane, Shaheen Afridi, Calvin Harrison, Bradley Wheal, Felix Organ, Ajeet Dale, George Munsey, Sam Northeast, Joe Weatherley, James Fuller, Lewis McManus (wk), Ian Holland, Chris Wood, Ryan Stevenson

