HAM vs GLA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Vitality T20 Blast: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing XIs For Hampshire vs Glamorgan, 7:00 PM IST, July 18.

Hampshire will take on Glamorgan at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on Sunday in the South Group of Vitality T20 Blast. Hampshire won both of their last two matches against Essex and Sussex and they will be high on confidence. Hampshire has won five out of the 13 matches they have played whereas Glamorgan is struggling as they have only managed three wins out of the 13 games they have played. Also Read - WAS vs NOT Dream11 Team Tips, Fantasy Cricket Prediction, Vitality T20 Blast England: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable Playing XIs For Warwickshire vs Nottinghamshire, 11:00 PM IST, July 2

TOSS: The English T20 Blast toss between Hampshire vs Glamorgan will take place at 6:30 PM IST – July 18.

Time: 7:00 PM IST.

Venue: Rose Bowl, Southampton.

HAM vs GLA Probable Playing 11s

Hampshire James Vince (c), D’Arcy Short, Joe Weatherley, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Prest, Lewis McManus (wk), Liam Dawson, James Fuller, Scott Currie, Mason Crane and Bradley Wheal

Glamorgan Kiran Carlson, David Lloyd, Colin Ingram, Marnus Labuschagne, Billy Root, Chris Cooke (c&wk), Dan Douthwaite, Andrew Salter, Roman Walker, Timm van der Gugten and Ruaidhri Smith

HAM vs GLA Squads

Hampshire James Vince, Tom Alsop, Sam Northeast, Lewis McManus, James Fuller, Ian Holland, Scott Currie, Ajeet Dale, Brad Wheal, Kyle Abbott, Mason Crane, Chris Wood, Ryan Stevenson, Mohammad Abbas, Keith Barker, Liam Dawson, Aneurin Donald, Felix Organ, Joe Weatherley, D’Arcy Short, Tom Scriven, Brad Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme

Glamorgan Chris Cooke, Kiran Carlson, Callum Taylor, Andrew Balbirnie, Billy Root, Daniel Douthwaite, Andrew Salter, Timm van der Gugten, Prem Sisodiya, Colin Ingram, Marnus Labuschagne, Nicholas Selman, David Lloyd, Michael Neser, Joe Cooke, Roman Walker, Ruaidhri Smith, Michael Hogan, James Weighell, Jamie McIlroy, Alex Horton, Tom Cullen, Joe Cooke, David Lloyd

