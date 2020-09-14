Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Hampshire vs Kent Dream11 Team Hints And Prediction English T20 Blast 2020 – Fantasy Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable Playing XIs For Today's HAM vs KET at The Rose Bowl, Southampton: In another exciting South Group encounter of English T20 Blast 2020 on Monday noon, Hampshire will take on Kent at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. The English T20 Blast HAM vs KET match will commence at 11.10 PM IST – September 14. Both the teams are currently placed at a slight gap from each other on the points table. Hampshire and Kent are coming into this contest after losing their respective previous matches. Hampshire are currently placed 5th in the South Group from the 6 matches and come into the match after a loss to Middlesex by 19 runs in their previous encounter. A win against Kent will help them move up the points table. On the other, Kent are placed third on the points table and were beaten by table-toppers Sussex by 8 wickets in their previous match.

TOSS: The English T20 Blast 2020 match toss between Hampshire and Kent will take place at 6 PM (IST) – September 14.

Time: 6.30 PM IST

Venue: The Rose Bowl, Southampton.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Tom Alsop

Batsmen: James Vince, Zak Crawley (VC), Bell-Drummond (C)

All-rounders: James Fuller, Joe Denly, Alex Blake

Bowlers: Shaheen Afridi, Mason Crane, Fred Klassen, Imran Qayyum

HAM vs KET Probable Playing XIs

Hampshire: Tom Alsop, James Vince, Sam Northeast, Joe Weatherley, James Fuller, Lewis McManus, Ian Holland, Chris Wood, Ryan Stevenson, Mason Crane, Shaheen Afridi.

Kent: Zak Crawley, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Heino Kuhn, Joe Denly, Alex Blake, Jack Leaning, Jordan Cox, Grant Stewart, Calum Haggett, Fred Klaassen, Imran Qayyum.

HAM vs KET Squads

Hampshire: James Vince (C), Felix Organ, Tom Alsop, Sam Northeast, Joe Weatherley, Lewis McManus (wk), James Fuller, Ian Holland, Chris Wood, Ryan Stevenson, Mason Crane, Shaheen Afridi, Scott Currie, Bradley Wheal, Ajeet Dale.

Kent: Zak Crawley, Daniel Bell-Drummond (C), Joe Denly, Heino Kuhn, Alex Blake, Jack Leaning, Jordan Cox (wk), Grant Stewart, Calum Haggett, Imran Qayyum, Fred Klaassen, Harry Podmore, Matt Milnes, Marcus ORiordan, Oliver Robinson.

