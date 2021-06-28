HAM vs MID Dream11 Team Prediction English T20 Blast

Hampshire vs Middlesex Dream11 Team Prediction English T20 Blast – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s HAM vs MID at The Rose Bowl: In another exciting South Group encounter of English T20 Blast, Middlesex will lock horns with the Hampshire at The Rose Bowl on Monday. The English T20 Blast HAM vs MID match will start at 11:30 PM IST – June 28. Middlesex are placed at the eighth spot in the table while Hampshire are languishing at the bottom. Hampshire lost their previous game against Somerset by seven runs. Middlesex, on the other hand, found some success with their second win of the season against Glamorgan on Sunday. Here is the English T20 Blast Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and HAM vs MID Dream11 Team Prediction, HAM vs MID Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, HAM vs MID Probable XIs English T20 Blast, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Hampshire vs Middlesex, Fantasy Playing Tips – English T20 Blast. Also Read - WAL vs DEN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips EURO 2020: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing XI For Wales vs Denmark, 9:30 PM IST, June 26

TOSS: The English T20 Blast toss between Hampshire and Middlesex will take place at 11 PM IST – June 28. Also Read - LOR vs PAR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Dhaka T20: Captain, Vice-captain - Legends of Rupganj vs Partex Sporting Club, Playing 11s, Team News of Match 82 From Bangladesh Krira Protisthan at 9:30 AM IST June 23 Wednesday

Time: 11:30 PM IST. Also Read - MSC vs SJDC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Dhaka T20: Captain, Vice-captain - Mohammedan Sporting Club vs Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club, Playing 11s, Team News of Match 73 From Shere Bangla National Stadium at 8:30 AM IST June 23 Wednesday

Venue: The Rose Bowl.

HAM vs MID My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – John Simpson

Batsmen – D’Arcy Short (VC), James Vince, Stephen Eskinazi, Joe Cracknell

All-rounders – Daryl Mitchell (C), Chris Green, Colin de Grandhomme

Bowlers – Steven Finn, Mason Crane, Nathan Sowter

HAM vs MID Probable Playing 11s

Middlesex: Stephen Eskinazi, Joe Cracknell, Nick Gubbins, Daryl Mitchell, Max Holden, John Simpson (wk), Luke Hollman, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Nathan Sowter, Tom Helm, Steven Finn (C).

Hampshire: James Vince (C), D Arcy Short, Tom Prest, Colin de Grandhomme, Joe Weatherley, James Fuller, Lewis McManus (wk), Chris Wood, Scott Currie, Mason Crane, Bradley Wheal.

HAM vs MID Squads

Middlesex: Stephen Eskinazi, Joe Cracknell, Nick Gubbins, Daryl Mitchell, Max Holden, John Simpson, Luke Hollman, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Nathan Sowter, Tom Helm, Steven Finn, Chris Green, Blake Cullen, Ethan Bamber, Tim Murtagh, Paul Stirling.

Hampshire: James Vince (C), D Arcy Short, Joe Weatherley, Lewis McManus (wk), Liam Dawson, James Fuller, Tom Alsop, Ryan Stevenson, Kyle Abbott, Mason Crane, Bradley Wheal, Chris Wood, Sam Northeast, Ian Holland, Scott Currie.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ HAM Dream11 Team/ MID Dream11 Team/ Hampshire Dream11 Team Prediction/ Middlesex Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – English T20 Blast/ Online Cricket Tips and more.