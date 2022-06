HAM vs PEP Dream11 Team Prediction Yuva Kabaddi Series

HAM vs PEP Dream11 Team Prediction Yuva Kabaddi Series: Fantasy Hints, Playing 7s, Captaincy Picks- Hampi Heroes vs Periyar Panthers, Team News For Today’s Kabaddi Match at Sanskar School, Jaipur at 6 PM IST 15th June 2022.

Hampi Heroes vs Periyar Panthers Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing 7 for Today Pro Kabaddi League 2021 Between HAM vs PEP. Also, Check Bengal Warriors Dream 11 Team Player List, Dabang Delhi Dream11 Team Player List and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips, Hampi Heroes vs Periyar Panthers Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing 7 for Today Pro Kabaddi League 2021 Between BEN vs DEL.

TIME: The Yuva Kabaddi Series match between Hampi Heroes and Periyar Panthers will start place at 6 PM IST – on June 15.

Venue: Sanskar School, Jaipur.

Live Streaming: Fancode.

HAM vs PEP My Dream11 Team

Mohit Narwal, Nitin Kumar Deswal, Sandeep III, Naveen Sharma, Ashish-II, Ashish Narwal, Ankit-IV

Captain: Naveen Sharma Vice Captain: Ankit-IV

HAM vs PEP Probable Playing 7s

Hampi Heroes: 1.Mohit Narwal, 2.Nitin Kumar Deswal, 3.Sandeep III, 4.Sandeep-A, 5.Bittu, 6.Nitin Dhankhar, 7.Sonu Azad

Periyar Panthers: 1.Ashish Malik, 2.Anish, 3.Naveen Sharma, 4.Ashish-II, 5.Ashish Narwal, 6.Ankit-IV, 7.Nitin Jaglan