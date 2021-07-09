HAM vs SOM Dream11 Team Prediction English T20 Blast

Hampshire vs Somerset Dream11 Team Prediction English T20 Blast – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s HAM vs SOM at The Rose Bowl: In another exciting South Group encounter of English T20 Blast tournament, Somerset will lock horns with the Hampshire at The Rose Bowl on Friday. The English T20 Blast HAM vs SOM match will start at 11.30 PM IST – July 9. Hampshire finally snapped their four-match losing streak and won a game after a long gap of nearly 4 weeks, by beating Gloucestershire by 10 runs. This was their second win in this tournament. However, they still are placed at the bottom of the South Group standings with 7 points. On the other hand, Somerset have won five of their last six matches before coming into this match. They defeated Middlesex in their previous match by 5 runs (D/L Method) and moved to the second spot in the group standings. Here is the English T20 Blast Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and HAM vs SOM Dream11 Team Prediction, HAM vs SOM Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, HAM vs SOM Probable XIs English T20 Blast, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Hampshire vs Somerset, Fantasy Playing Tips – English T20 Blast.Also Read - WI-W vs PK-W Dream11 Team Prediction West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women 2nd ODI: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips West Indies vs Pakistan, Playing 11s For Today's ODI at Coolidge Ground 7 PM IST July 9 Friday

TOSS: The English T20 Blast toss between Hampshire and Somerset will take place at 11 PM IST – July 9. Also Read - GHF vs POR Dream11 Team Prediction Asian Champions League: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips- Guangzhou FC vs Port FC, Playing 11s, Team News From i-mobile stadium at 7.30 PM IST July 9 Friday

Time: 11.30 PM IST. Also Read - INB vs BAR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips ECS T10 Bulgaria: Captain, Vice-captain- Indo-Bulgarian CC vs Barbarians, Playing XIs For Today's Match 17 at Vassil Levski National Academy at 11:30 AM IST July 9 Friday

Venue: The Rose Bowl.

HAM vs SOM My Dream11 Team

Devon Conway (C), Joe Weatherley, D’Arcy Short, Will Smeed, Tom Prest, Colin de Grandhomme (vc), James Fuller, Lewis Goldsworthy, Max Waller, Marchant de Lange, Scott Currie.

HAM vs SOM Probable Playing 11s

Hampshire: Tom Prest, D’Arcy Short, Tom Prest, Colin de Grandhomme, Joe Weatherley, Lewis McManus, James Fuller, Chris Wood (C), Scott Currie, Mason Crane, Brad Wheal.

Somerset: Devon Conway, George Bartlett, Will Smeed, Lewis Goldsworthy, Tom Lammonby, Ben Green, Eddie Byrom, Roelof van der Merwe, Marchant de Lange, Jack Brooks, Max Waller (C).

HAM vs SOM Squads

Somerset: Devon Conway (wk), George Bartlett, Will Smeed, Lewis Goldsworthy, Tom Lammonby, Ben Green, Edward Byrom, Max Waller (C), Marchant de Lange, Jack Brooks, Roelof van der Merwe, James Hildreth, Kasey Aldridge.

Hampshire: D Arcy Short, Tom Prest, Colin de Grandhomme, Joe Weatherley, Lewis McManus (wk), James Fuller, Chris Wood (C), Scott Currie, Mason Crane, Bradley Wheal, Ryan Stevenson, Toby Albert.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ HAM Dream11 Team/ SOM Dream11 Team/ Hampshire Dream11 Team Prediction/ Somerset Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – English T20 Blast/ Fantasy Cricket Tips and more.