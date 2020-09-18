Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Hampshire vs Surrey Dream11 Team Hints And Prediction English T20 Blast 2020 – Fantasy Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable Playing XIs For Today’s HAM vs SUR at The Rose Bowl, Southampton: In another exciting South Group encounter of English T20 Blast 2020 on Friday noon, Hampshire will take on Surrey at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. The English T20 Blast HAM vs SUR match will commence at 6.30 PM IST – September 18. Going through a disappointing run in the T20 competition, Hampshire would look to register a consolation win or two in their remaining two games including a meeting with Surrey on Friday. Hampshire have had a poor season so far and they are already out from the knockouts. Hampshire have won only a single game and suffered defeats in six matches out of the eight games they have played. Surrey, on the other hand, have displayed a brilliant form this season. They have won five games, tied one, lost only a single game so far out of their eight matches. They just need a single win from their remaining two games to seal their berth in the quarterfinals. Also Read - SUS vs MID Dream11 Team Hints, English T20 Blast: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Sussex vs Middlesex at County Ground, Hove 6:30 PM IST Friday September 18

TOSS: The English T20 Blast 2020 match toss between Hampshire and Surrey will take place at 6 PM (IST) – September 18. Also Read - SIN vs DUM Dream11 Team Hints, Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips: Jharkhand T20 League, Match 8 Between Singhbhum Strickers And Dumka Daredevils Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium at 1:30 PM IST Friday September 18

Time: 6.30 PM IST Also Read - EXC vs KAM Dream11 Team Hints And Fantasy XI Predictions For ECS T10 Capelle 2020: Captain, Vice-Captain For Excelsior 20 vs SV Kampong Cricket T10 Match 12 at Sportpark Bermweg 2:30 PM IST September 18 Friday

Venue: The Rose Bowl, Southampton.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Ben Foakes Alsop

Batsmen: James Vince, Joe Weatherley, J Roy, Will Jacks, L Evans

All-rounders: Ian Holland, James Fuller, Gus Atkinson

Bowlers: Shaheen Afridi, Mason Crane, Daniel Moriarty

HAM vs SUR Probable Playing XIs

Hampshire: James Vince (C), Sam Northeast/Felix Organ, George Munsey, Joe Weatherley, James Fuller, Lewis McManus (WK), Ian Holland/Calvin Harrison, Chris Wood, Ryan Stevenson/Ajeet Dale, Mason Crane, and Shaheen Afridi.

Surrey: Will Jacks, Jason Roy, Ben Foakes (WK), Rory Burns (C), Jamie Smith, Rikki Clarke, Jamie Overton, Liam Plunkett, Gus Atkinson, Daniel Moriarty, and Reece Topley.

HAM vs SUR Squads

Hampshire: James Vince (C), Felix Organ, Tom Alsop, Sam Northeast, Joe Weatherley, Lewis McManus (wk), James Fuller, Ian Holland, Chris Wood, Ryan Stevenson, Mason Crane, Shaheen Afridi, Scott Currie, Bradley Wheal, Ajeet Dale.

Surrey: Hashim Amla, Will Jacks, Ben Foakes (wk), Rory Burns (C), Jamie Smith, Rikki Clarke, Jamie Overton, Liam Plunkett, Gus Atkinson, Daniel Moriarty, Reece Topley, Amar Virdi, Ryan Patel, Matt Dunn, Scott Borthwick, Mark Stoneman, Laurie Evans, Gareth Batty.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ SUR Dream11 Team/ HAM Dream11 Team Prediction/ Surrey Dream11 Team Prediction/ Hampshire Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips English T20 Blast/ Online Cricket Tips and more.