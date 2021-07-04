HAM vs SUR Dream11 Team Prediction

HAM vs SUR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, County Championship: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable Playing XIs For Hampshire vs Surrey, 3:30 PM IST, July 4.

Hampshire will lock horns against Surrey in the 75th match of the English County Championship at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on Sunday. Hampshire is currently placed in third place in Group 2 whereas Surrey is currently ranked at four in the same group.

English County Championship Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and HAM vs SUR Dream11 Team Prediction, HAM vs SUR Fantasy Cricket Prediction County game, HAM vs SUR Probable XIs English County Championship, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Hampshire vs Surrey, Fantasy Playing Tips – English County Championship

TOSS: The English County Championship toss between Hampshire vs Surrey will take place at 3:00 PM IST – June 30.

Time: 3:30 PM IST.

Venue: Rose Bowl, Southampton.

HAM vs SUR My Dream11 Team

Lewis McManus, Hashim Amla, James Vince, Mark Stoneman, Rory Burns, Ollie Pope, Ian Holland, Mason Crane, Kyle Abbott, Kyle Jamieson, Jordan Clark

Captain: Rory Burns. Vice-captain: Kyle Jamieson

HAM vs SUR Probable Playing 11s

Hampshire Joe Weatherley, Ian Holland, Tom Alsop, Nick Gubbins, James Vince, Lewis McManus, Colin de Grandhomme, Keith Baker, Kyle Abbott, Bradley Wheal, Mason Crane.

Surrey Rory Burns, Mark Stoneman, Hashim Amla, Ollie Pope, Will Jacks, Jamie Smith, Jordan Clark, Jamie Overton, Kyle Jamieson, Rikki Clarke, Amar Virdi.

HAM vs SUR Squads

Hampshire James Vince, Lewis McManus, Kyle Abbott, Felix Organ, Tom Alsop, Joe Weatherley, Keith Barker, Brad Wheal, Nick Gubbins, Colin de Grandhomme, Ian Holland, Mason Crane.

Surrey Rory Burns, Mark Stoneman, Hashim Amla, Ollie Pope, Will Jacks, Jamie Smith, Jordan Clark, Jamie Overton, Kyle Jamieson, Rikki Clarke, Amar Virdi, Clarke, Geddes, Moriarty, Patel.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ HAM Dream11 Team/ SUR Dream11 Team/ Hampshire Dream11 Team Prediction/ Surrey Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – English County Championship/ Fantasy Cricket Tips and more.