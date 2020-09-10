Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Hampshire vs Sussex Dream11 Team Hints And Prediction English T20 Blast 2020 – Fantasy Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable Playing XIs For Today’s HAM vs SUS at The Rose Bowl, Southampton: In another exciting South Group encounter of English T20 Blast 2020 on Thursday evening, Hampshire will take on Sussex at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. The English T20 Blast HAM vs SUS match will commence at 11.10 PM IST – September 10. Hampshire and Sussex will lock horns on Thursday in the T20 Blast 2020 which resumes after the final round of the Bob Willis Trophy. Hampshire managed to win only one of the three completed matches while Sussex bagged two wins. Hampshire will be boosted by the presence of James Vince who will be leading the team on his return. The Hants already got the services of the Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi. Another England international player, Chris Jordan will represent the Sussex team. Also Read - ENG vs AUS Dream11 Team Hints, Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips: England vs Australia 2020, 1st ODI Old Trafford, Manchester at 5:30 PM IST Friday September 11

Venue: The Rose Bowl, Southampton.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Tom Alsop

Batsmen: James Vince, Delray Rowlins, Luke Wright (C), Harry Finch

All-rounders: Ravi Bopara, Liam Dawson (VC)

Bowlers: Tymal Mills, Mitch Claydon, Chris Wood, Keith Barker

HAM vs SUS Probable Playing XIs

Hampshire: Tom Alsop (WK), Rilee Rossouw, James Vince, Liam Dawson, Ian Holland, Chris Wood, Ryan Stevenson, Shaheen Afridi, Mason Crane, James Fuller, Sam Northeast.

Sussex: Ben Brown (WK), Philip Salt, David Wiese, Tymal Mills, Laurie Evans, Luke Wright, Ravi Bopara, Chris Jordan, Delray Rawlins, Mitchell Claydon, Jack Carson.

HAM vs SUS Squads

Hampshire: James Vince (C), Felix Organ, Tom Alsop, Sam Northeast, Joe Weatherley, Lewis McManus (wk), James Fuller, Ian Holland, Chris Wood, Ryan Stevenson, Mason Crane, Shaheen Afridi, Scott Currie, Bradley Wheal, Ajeet Dale.

Sussex: Luke Wright (C), Delray Rawlins, Ben Brown (wk), David Wiese, Ollie Robinson, Ravi Bopara, Chris Jordan, Aaron Thomason, George Garton, Will Beer, Danny Briggs, Tymal Mills, Stuart Meaker, Alastair Orr.

