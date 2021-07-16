HAM vs SUS Dream11 Team Prediction English T20 Blast

Hampshire vs Sussex Dream11 Team Prediction English T20 Blast – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's HAM vs SUS at The Rose Bowl: In another exciting South Group encounter of English T20 Blast tournament, Sussex will lock horns with the Hampshire at The Rose Bowl on Friday. The English T20 Blast HAM vs SUS match will start at 11:30 PM IST – July 16. Hampshire occupy seventh position in the South Group table and have three wins from 11 matches. They have lost five matches while three games have ended without a result. With five wins and two losses from 12 games, Sussex are second in the South Group table in the T20 Blast. They trail table-toppers Kent by two points and have a net run rate of 0.458. Sussex have won their last two fixtures in the league and defeated Essex by six wickets in their most recent contest.

Venue: The Rose Bowl.

HAM vs SUS My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Lewis McManus

Batsmen: Luke Wright (VC), Travis Head, Delray Rawlins, Joe Weatherley, D’Arcy Short

All-rounders: Ravi Bopara, Colin de Grandhomme (C)

Bowlers: Chris Wood, Mason Crane, Ollie Robinson

HAM vs SUS Probable Playing 11s

Hampshire: D’Arcy Short, Toby Albert, Tom Prest, Colin de Grandhomme, Joe Weatherley, Lewis McManus, James Fuller, Chris Wood, Scott Currie, Mason Crane, Brad Wheal.

Sussex: Luke Wright (C), Travis Head, Ravi Bopara, Harrison Ward, Delray Rawlins, Oliver Carter, Will Beer, David Wiese, Archie Lenham, Ollie Robinson, Mitch Claydon.

HAM vs SUS Squads

Hampshire: James Vince (C), D Arcy Short, Joe Weatherley, Lewis McManus (wk), Liam Dawson, James Fuller, Tom Alsop, Ryan Stevenson, Kyle Abbott, Mason Crane, Bradley Wheal, Chris Wood, Sam Northeast, Ian Holland, Scott Currie.

Sussex: Luke Wright (c), Will Beer, Ravi Bopara, Oli Carter, Mitch Claydon, Henry Crocombe, Travis Head, Rashid Khan, Archie Lenham, Ali Orr, Delray Rawlins, Ollie Robinson, Phil Salt, Harrison Ward, David Wiese.

