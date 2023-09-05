Home

Sports

Hambantota And Not Colombo to Host All Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Matches – REPORT

Hambantota And Not Colombo to Host All Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Matches – REPORT

Asia Cup 2023 Venue: This decision was taken after Colombo experienced rain over the past few days.

Asia Cup Super 4 (Image: ICC)

Kandy: Till a couple of days ago, Colombo looked as the most probable option to host all Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 matches after rain played spoilsport at Kandy during India-Pakistan, but as per latest reports – Hambantota is where the matches would be held. This decision was taken as Colombo has been experiencing rain over the past few days. Reports suggest all Super Four matches of the Asia Cup will be contested in Hambantota barring the first match, which is slated to take place in Lahore. India and Pakistan have already made it through to the Super 4 stage of the ongoing tournament.

Trending Now

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES